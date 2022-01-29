News18 Afternoon Digest: AIMIM & SP Cautious Against Polarising Deoband, Herbal Drug Claims Covid Cure in 4 Days & Other Top Stories

UP Elections: In Contest to Corner Muslim Votes, AIMIM & SP Cautious Against Polarising Deoband Electorate

The electoral battle in politically significant Deoband Assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh has intensified with Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) entering the fray and eyeing Muslim votes in the constituency. READ MORE

Bigg Boss 15 Finale: Raqesh Bapat Slams Tejasswi Prakash For Shamita Shetty-Karan Kundrra Comments

Bigg Boss 15 winner will be announced on Sunday night. This year, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Rashami Desai, and Nishant Bhat are in the running for Bigg Boss 15 winner’s trophy. However, the finale will be incomplete sans some drama. A new promo of BB15 has revealed that drama will unfold between Raqesh, Tejasswi and Shamita. READ MORE

98% Safe Herbal Drug from Arunachal’s Forests Claims to Cure Covid in 4 Days with Zero Side-effects

As Covishield and Covaxin have been cleared by India’s drugs regulator for sale in the market, an Assam firm is all set to launch their herbal medicine to treat the SARS-COV2 virus. READ MORE

Registering Name For IPL Auction is a Big Deal for Bhutan: Mikyo Dorji

Bhutan all-rounder Mikyo Dorji claims that just registering his name for the auction of Indian Premier League 2022 is a big deal for his country. Dorji is the first player from Bhutan to register his name for the IPL Auction ceremony. Cricket is still one of the growing sports in Bhutan as archery is the national sport of the country and football is very popular amongst the youth. Dorji is working hard to put his country’s name on cricket’s global map. READ MORE

Bank of India Net Banking, Mobile Banking Services Down after System Update. Know More

On January 23, public lender Bank of India in a Twitter statement said that it had scheduled the migration process of its customers as part of its core system upgradation. READ MORE

Bodies Of Indian Family Who Died While Crossing Into US May Not Be Flown Back: Report

Patels died meters away from the US-Canada border on the Canadian side suffering from hypothermia and frostbites due to the extreme cold. READ MORE

