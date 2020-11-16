News18 Afternoon Digest: All Eyes on Bihar Cabinet Formation, WHO Registers Highest Covid-19 Spike and Other Top Stories

Speaker’s Post for BJP, Central Role for Sushil Kumar Modi & 2 Deputy CMs: All Eyes on Bihar Cabinet Formation

As suspense hangs over the fate of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's most trusted man in the BJP, Sushil Kumar Modi, who has served as his deputy for major part of his tenure so far, the saffron party is likely to take the post of Speaker in the Bihar assembly. Kumar's name for CM was announced at 1, Anney Marg, the Chief Ministers official residence, by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who had been sent from Delhi as the "observer" for the BJP, which has returned with the highest number of seats in the NDA in the assembly elections.

'We are Not an Effective Alternative Anymore': Kapil Sibal on Congress' 'Hopeless' Bihar Polls Performance

After the Congress' performance in Bihar elections, party veteran Kapil Sibal said the people of the country did not consider Congress to be an "effective alternative" anymore. In an interview to the Indian Express, Sibal shed light on the party's internal crisis, while stressing on the need for reform to find new paths to run the Congress amid what he called a "communication revolution". Talking about the party's performance in Bihar and other by-elections, Sibal said "the writing was on the wall".

'A Long Way to Go': WHO Registers Highest One-day Spike of 6.6 Lakh Covid Cases

The World Health Organization's coronavirus dashboard on Sunday showed a record daily number of new Covid-19 cases over the weekend. The WHO's figures for Saturday showed that 660,905 coronavirus cases were reported to the UN health agency, setting a new high watermark. That number, and the 645,410 registered on Friday, surpassed the previous daily record high of 614,013 recorded on November 7. Within Saturday's new case numbers, the WHO's Americas region registered a one-day record high of 269,225 new confirmed cases.

22-year-old Woman Gang-raped by Three Men During Engagement Party at Mumbai Hotel

A22-year-old woman was gang-raped by three men, who invited her to a party, on November 8 at a hotel in Mumbai's Andheri-Kurla road. The incident was reported when the victim registered a complaint with the police on Sunday. In her complaint, the victim said that she and two other women were invited to the party and she was sexually assaulted by the three accused as everybody else left, the Mumbai Mirror reported. The accused have been identified as Avinash Pangekar (28), Shishir (27) and Tejas (25). Last week, Pangekar, a resident of central Mumbai, had thrown his engagement the party, and invited the victim to the hotel.

'Wanted to Kill Myself': Inside LSR Campus, Inadequate Housing is 'Living Hell' For Many Students

Sanchita, who recently graduated student from Delhi's Lady Shri Ram College for Women, had to rush to the hostel to move her belongings, after an abrupt notice gave them two weeks to vacate the hostel, failing which the administration would be "forced to move" their belongings. The trip to Delhi proved to be a costly affair: the entire two-day moving debacle cost her about 17,000 rupees. "I was panicking," said Sanchita, while recalling the experience. "They initially gave us only 20 minutes to vacate our room. After we protested, it was extended to an hour. The entire affair and the cost put so much pressure on me".

Russian And North Korean State Sponsored Hackers Are Targeting COVID Vaccine Makers

Microsoft has sounded the alarm that state-sponsored hackers are targeting COVID vaccine makers with companies involved in making vaccines for the coronavirus having to ward off cyberattacks over the past few weeks. Microsoft hasn't minced any words and says that these hacking attempts and cyberattacks are coming from what it calls state backed hacking groups, and the states in question being Russia and North Korea. At least 7 companies currently involved in the COVID vaccine development and trials have been targeted. The attacks have been targeting researchers and hospitals in India, Canada, France, South Korea and the US, though Microsoft has not named any companies or specific cyberattack targets.

Boris Johnson in Self-isolation After Coming in Contact with Covid Patient, Has No Symptoms

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is self-isolating after being told he came into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 , officials said Sunday. He will carry on working from Downing Street, including on leading the governments response to the coronavirus pandemic, a statement from his office said. Johnson is well and does not have any symptoms of COVID-19 , it added. Johnson met with a small group of lawmakers for about half an hour on Thursday, including one, who subsequently developed coronavirus symptoms and tested positive.

The Way Forward for T20 Cricket? BBL Tweaks Power Play and Substitution Rules, Check Them Out Here

The Big Bash League 2020 will see three new rules - Power Surge, X-Factor Player and Bash Boost - with an aim to increase innovations and strategising in the game. The three new playing conditions involve changes in Power Play rules, substitution rules and a reward for being ahead of the opposition at the half-way mark of a chase.