News18 Afternoon Digest: Always Prepared if India Faces Long Conflicts Like Ukraine-Russia, Says IAF Chief & Other Stories

All journalists are welcome to cover Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Himachal Pradesh on October 5, state police chief Sanjay Kundu said on Tuesday after a notification seeking character certificates from mediapersons triggered uproar. “All journalists are most welcome to cover Hon’ble Prime Minister’s visit to Himachal Pradesh tomorrow 5th October, 2022. Himachal Pradesh Police will facilitate their coverage. Any inconvenience is regretted,” DGP Kundu tweeted from his personal handle. READ MORE

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Tuesday said the Indian Air Force (IAF) is always prepared for the “worst-case” scenario if it comes to long-duration conflicts such as the ongoing one in Ukraine.On being asked about IAF’s preparedness for long-duration conflicts, Chaudhari said, “Future conflicts can be short, swift, high intensity. They can be protracted, low-intensity, probably what we’re seeing [in Russia-Ukraine]. Or they could be protracted with varying intensity depending on the global situation at the time.” READ MORE

Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav is still critical and currently admitted to the ICU and is being treated by a comprehensive team of specialists, Medanta Hospital’s fresh health update on former Uttar Pradesh CM stated. The Gurugram hospital further said that he was shifted from Critical Care Unit to ICU. READ MORE

Tracxn Tech IPO Opens on October 10; Price Band Fixed at Rs 75-80

The initial public offering (IPO) of Tracxn Technologies (TTL) will open for subscription on Monday, October 10. Tracxn Technologies Ltd has set price band at Rs 75-80 a share. The IPO of the Bengaluru-based analytics firm is an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 38.67 million shares by shareholders and promoters. At the upper end of the price band, the firm will raise around Rs 310 crore. READ MORE

WATCH: China Unveils Fastest Maglev Train in the World With a Speed of Up to 600 km Per Hour

Work on futuristic transportation methods from flying taxis to high-speed trains has progressed at breakneck speed in the past decade. What once used to be content of sci-fi books and movies is now on the verge of completely transforming the way we travel, and more importantly: how much time we take doing it. One such futuristic mode of transportation has been developed by China. READ MORE

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has released the counselling schedule for admission to medical colleges across India based on National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2022 score. As per the schedule released, the round one registrations for the NEET UG counselling 2022 will begin on October 11 for All India Quota and for deemed and central institutes. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here