News18 Afternoon Digest: Amid Row Over BBC Documentary, PM Issues Warning; 219 Tech Firms Sack Over 68,000 Employees In Jan & More

Latest on the row over the BBC documentary on PM Modi; Rahul Gandhi led Bharat Jodo Yatra concludes in Srinagar & other stories

PM Warns Those Trying to ‘Create Divisions’; SFI’s Attempt to Screen Series at HP University Foiled by Cops

In the backdrop of the ongoing controversy, PM Modi on Saturday warned against “attempts to divide" the country. Addressing a rally of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) at the Cariappa Ground in Delhi Cantonment, Modi said the mantra of unity was the only way for India to achieve grandeur. READ MORE

Bharat Jodo Yatra: 5 Months & 4,000 km Later, Rahul Ends His Unity March, Hoists Tricolour at Srinagar’s Lal Chowk

Congress party’s ambitious Bharat Jodo Yatra came to the end of its nearly 5-month long run on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar. Rahul Gandhi unfurled the national flag at Lal Chowk in the city in the presence of sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other party leaders, and marked the end of the foot-march that began on September 7. READ MORE

219 Tech Firms Sack Over 68,000 Employees In Jan, Deeper Layoffs Coming

The month of January started on a super bad note for employees in the tech world. With more Big Tech companies like Microsoft and Google joining the ongoing layoff season, more than 3,400 tech employees are being laid off per day on average in January globally. READ MORE

How Budget 2023 Can Reduce Tail-End Tax Issues To Boost InvIT Momentum

Infrastructure is the backbone of the economy. In the last few years, the government has sharpened its focus on infrastructure, as it is the key to making India a $5-trillion economy by 2025. As the geopolitical uncertainties and energy crisis continue to increase the stress, slowing the world economy and pushing it to the brink of a recession, one can expect the momentum on infrastructure investment to continue in FY2023. READ MORE

Pakistan Bus Crash: 40 Dead After Karachi-bound Vehicle Falls into Ravine in Balochistan

At least 40 people were killed after a passenger bus fell into a ravine in Balochistan in Pakistan on Sunday. Lasbela Assistant Commissioner Hamza Anjum said that the vehicle, with around 48 passengers on board, was travelling from Quetta to Karachi. READ MORE

Pathaan Box Office Day 4: SRK Film Outshines Baahubali 2, KGF 2; Fastest Movie to Earn Rs 220 Cr

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has been dominating the box office since its release. Not only has it become the highest Bollywood opener of all time, but has also shattered multiple records at the box office. The film has already surpassed Rs 300 crore-mark at the global box office in just three days. READ MORE

