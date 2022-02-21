News18 Afternoon Digest: Amit Shah Exclusive Interview to News18, Right-Wing Activist's Murder Creates Tension in K'taka's Shivamogga & Other Top Stories

Amit Shah Exclusive Interview to News18: Getting FIR Registered Was Big Deal in UP Once; No ‘Bahubali’ Now

Dacoity, loot, kidnapping, rapes and land grabbing have come down in Uttar Pradesh under the Yogi Adityanath government, Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah said in an exclusive interview to Rahul Joshi, Group Editor-in-Chief, Network18.

Right-Wing Activist’s Murder Creates Tension in K’taka’s Shivamogga; Govt Says Nothing to Do With Hijab Row

The murder of a 23-year-old office-bearer of the Bajarang Dal in the communally sensitive city of Shivamogga in Karnataka has resulted in the implementation of prohibitory orders and a holiday on Monday for schools there. Police have arrested one person in relation to the case and are closing in on other assailants, sources said.

Health Matters: The Curious Case of Missing National List of Essential Drugs 5 Months After Launch

At least 30 drugs in the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM) have negligible annual sales between Rs 0-2 lakh per annum, still we call them ‘essential’ medicines. For example: Hypertension drug Methyldopa and antibiotic Cloxacillin registered ‘nil’ sales in the last three years, according to the data submitted to the health ministry. Timolol eye drops registered sales of Rs 1 lakh per year.

Exclusive | BJP Will Win UP With Full Majority, We Have People’s Support on Four Main Issues, Amit Shah Tells News18

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win Uttar Pradesh elections 2022 with full majority as the people of the state have supported the ruling party on four main issues of law and order, gareeb kalyan, development and improved administration, senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in an exclusive interview to Network18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Younger Son Jeh Turns One, Actress Shares Pic of Him Crawling with Brother Taimur

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a happy mother today as it is the first birthday of her younger son, Jeh Ali Khan. The actress posted a photo of her two sons Taimur and Jeh crawling together on the floor, where the younger one seems to be following the older. The caption she posted is in Jeh’s voice, as if he is talking to his older brother.

Ukraine Crisis Latest: Macron And Putin Spoke Twice, For At Least 3 Hours. This Is The Outcome

The United States on Monday said that president Joe Biden will meet Russian president Vladimir Putin only if Russia does not invade Ukraine. France was seen leading the discussions to avert an all-out war between Ukraine and Russia as French president Emmanuel Macron spoke to Putin where it was agreed ‘in principle’ that the leaders of the US and Russia will meet at a summit.

