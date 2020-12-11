News18 Afternoon Digest: Amit Shah Likely to Visit Bengal Amid BJP, TMC Tiff; Delhi Sees Lowest Covid-19 Cases Since Sept; Voter IDs to Go Digital

Amit Shah Likely to Visit Bengal on Dec 19 as BJP, Trinamool Cross Swords Over Attack on Nadda Convoy

Union home minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah is likely to tour West Bengal on December 19 and 20 to attend in three party programmes, sources told News18 on Friday. The proposed visit comes in the backdrop of heated exchange between the saffron party and Trinamool Congress after an attack on BJP chief JP Nadda’s convoy on Thursday.

Shah had called the attack on Nadda, allegedly by Trinamool Congress workers, "sponsored violence", and sought a report from the Mamata Banerjee government over the "serious security lapses". He alleged that the state has "descended into an era of tyranny and anarchy" under the Trinamool rule.

Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine Clears Last Hurdle Before US FDA Nod as Advisors Endorse Widespread Use

AUS government advisory panel endorsed widespread use of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine Thursday, putting the country just one step away from launching an epic vaccination campaign against the outbreak that has killed close to 300,000 Americans.

Shots could begin within days, depending on how quickly the Food and Drug Administration signs off, as expected, on the expert committee's recommendation. "This is a light at the end of the long tunnel of this pandemic," declared Dr. Sally Goza, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics. In a 17-4 vote with one abstention, the government advisers concluded that the vaccine from Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech appears safe and effective for emergency use in adults and teenagers 16 and over.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Named Time 2020 'Person of the Year' Beating Anthony Fauci, Racial Justice Activists

US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris were named Time magazine's 2020 "Person of the Year" on Thursday for their election victory over Donald Trump. "For changing the American story, for showing that the forces of empathy are greater than the furies of division, for sharing a vision of healing in a grieving world," Time said, explaining its choice.

The Democratic pair were chosen ahead of three other finalists: frontline health care workers and Anthony Fauci, the racial justice movement and President Trump. Time's magazine cover boasts portraits of Biden, 78, and Harris, 56, with the subtitle "Changing America's story."

India Records 29,300 New Covid-19 Cases; Delhi Sees Lowest Rise Since Sept 1, Mortality Rate Highest in Punjab

India recorded less than 30,000 fresh Covid-19 infections on Friday, the second time this month, which pushed its caseload to 97.96 lakh, while the total recoveries surged to 92.90 lakh, according to the Union health ministry data. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 97,96,769 with 29,398 fresh infections, while the death toll rose to 1,42,186 with 414 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 92,90,834, pushing the national recovery rate to 94.84 per cent. The Covid-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent. The Covid-19 active caseload remained below 4 lakh for the fifth consecutive day.

EPIC Change: Voter ID Cards to go Digital, EC Targets 5 State Elections Next Year

Your voter identity card is set to go digital. Just like Aadhaar. Once the final decision comes from the Election Commission of India (ECI), voters will be able to download their Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) or voter ID card and vote using the digital version.

Sources from ECI told News18 that the poll panel plan is ready and once the commission gives the go-ahead, they will provide the facility to voters, soon. According to sources, newly enrolled voters will get the facility automatically and existing voters will have to complete some formalities through the Voter Helpline app to avail it.

'My Contribution': Farmer's Son Gives Away Free Winter Clothes at Singhu Border, Earns Warmth

Not everything comes with a price tag. Not love, not respect and not the sweaters and jackets that Shakeel Mohammed Qureshi gives away free to protect farmers protesting at the Singhu border from the biting cold.

Around 8 am every day, Qureshi starts setting up his roadside stall, from where he sells locally-manufactured warm clothes for free to the farmers protesting at the Delhi-Haryana border against the Centre's three new contentious farm laws. The 35-year-old man, whose father is a farmer in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district, has distributed around 300 jackets and sweaters for free among the peasants. On average, he used to earn a profit of around Rs 2,500 daily by selling the winter wear.

PUBG Mobile India: Has A Welcome Reward Been Spotted in PUBG Mobile Global Beta?

PUBG Mobile will come back to India as PUBG Mobile India, a specifically tailored version of the game that will comply to all the laws and regulations in the country. However, last solid information that came our way was the company waiting on approval from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). Now, multiple reports are saying that PUBG Mobile India's welcome gift has been spotted in the global version of PUBG Mobile.

Multiple tipsters online have allegedly spotted PUBG Mobile India's welcome gift inside the global PUBG Mobile game. This will be offered to all the players downloading and playing PUBG Mobile India at the time of launch (whenever that may be). The gift reward, according to online tipsters will be a reward crate which would include an Anarkali Headgear, an Anarkali Set, and a Classic Crate Coupon that offers players a free Classic Crate. It is important to note that these rewards have been spotted in the global version of PUBG Mobile beta and could just be a test. The real rewards might be changed at the time of the game's release.