News18 Afternoon Digest: Amit Shah's Security Breach: Posing as Andhra MP's PA, Maharashtra Man Roams Around Home Minister for Hours & Other Stories

Bengaluru Rains LIVE: Showers to Continue; Carmakers Roll Out Spl Services for Customers

Life has been thrown out of gear in Karnataka’s Bengaluru, the I-T capital of India, with severe waterlogging, flood-like crisis and traffic woes in several parts of the city triggered by heavy rainfall. The city is expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall till September 11. Follow Bengaluru Rains LIVE Updates

Phulwari Sharif Case: NIA Raids 30 Locations in Bihar to Probe Suspected PFI-Terror Module Links

The National Investigation Agency is conducting searches across 30 locations in Bihar in connection with its probe into a suspected terror module allegedly linked to the Popular Front of India. Officials told News18 on condition of anonymity that the outfit is alleged to be running “arms training camps under the guise of martial arts training”. READ MORE

Joining The Dots of Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra: Is Party Going in Right Direction as It Strives to Survive?

The Congress on Wednesday started a rally, called the Bharat Jodo Yatra, from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, in an attempt to revive the party and re-create the brand of Rahul Gandhi before the next Lok Sabha elections in 2024. READ MORE

Amit Shah’s Security Breach: Posing as Andhra MP’s PA, Maharashtra Man Roams Around Home Minister for Hours

A32-year-old man from Maharashtra’s Dhule, who claimed to be the personal assistant (PA) of a MP from Andhra Pradesh, was seen roaming around Union home minister Amit Shah and other leading politicians for hours at Sagar bungalow. ‘Sagar’ is the residence of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’s official residence at Malabar Hill. READ MORE

Samantha’s Dad Breaks Silence on Her Divorce from Naga Chaitanya: ‘I Sat Down for a Long Time…’

After Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya cryptically weighed in on their divorce, Samantha’s father Joseph Prabhu took to Facebook and reacted to their separation. Samantha and Chaitanya were married for almost four years before they announced their separation. Samantha had also hinted that their separation wasn’t amicable. READ MORE

WATCH | Upset Afghanistan Fans Beat Up Pakistan Fans; Vandalise Sharjah Stadium after Narrow Loss in Asia Cup

Pakistan pulled off a thrilling one-wicket win over Afghanistan as Naseem Shah smashed two last-over sixes in their Super Four encounter in Sharjah on Wednesday. Tensions had been boiling over between the neighbours as Pakistan’s Asif Ali lost his cool and angrily waved his bat at Afghanistan bowler Fareed Ahmad in the 19th over. Fareed had struck twice in the over including the key wicket of big-hitting Asif. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here