News18 Afternoon Digest: Amrullah Saleh Writes to UN on 'Catastrophe' in Valley; Massaging Your Sore Arm Post Vaccination Might Not Be a Good Idea and Other Stories

‘Genocide in Making’: Amrullah Saleh Writes to UN on ‘Catastrophe’ in Valley as Taliban Close in on Panjshir

Afghanistan’s acting president Amrullah Saleh has written to the United Nations on the humanitarian crisis in Panjshir — the last Afghanistan bastion protected from the Taliban — asking national and international aid agencies to immediately mobilise their resources to end the “war crimes” committed by the hardliners. READ MORE

Itching to Massage Your Sore Arm After Covid-19 Shot? Here’s Why That May Not be Such a Great Idea

The activity pertaining to massaging of the arm post-Covid vaccination has been a point of debate ever since its rollout earlier this year. Some experts believe that besides avoiding the use of excessive painkillers, those who have been vaccinated should avoid rubbing the injection site too much, and as a measure, avoid putting excess pressure on the area too. READ MORE

Afghanistan U-19 Team Arrives in Bangladesh For a Short Series After Taliban Takeover

Afghanistan‘s Under-19 team began to arrive in Bangladesh Saturday to play a short series, an official said, the first Afghan cricket team to play abroad following the Taliban takeover. READ MORE

Tokyo Paralympics: Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli Lose Bronze Medal Match to Japan’s Daisuke Fujihara and Akiko Sugino

India’s Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli lost to Daisuke Fujihara and Akiko Sugino of Japan and missed the chance to win a bronze medal in mixed doubles badminton (SL3-SU5) event at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday. Bhagat and Kohli were going for India’s fifth medal at the ongoing Games but they were defeated 21-23, 19-21 in a closely fought contest that lasted for 37 minutes. Both the games were hard fought as both the pairs gave their all but the unseeded Indian pair of Pramo Bhagat and Palak Kohli fell just short. READ MORE

Nipah Back to Haunt Kerala as 12-Yr-Old Succumbs to Virus. Symptoms, Treatment & All You Must Know

It’s a double whammy for Kerala. Even as the southern state was struggling to arrest the spike in Covid-19 cases, the death of a 12-year-old on Sunday due to the Nipah virus has complicated matters for the Pinarayi Vijayan government, which has assured people that there is no need to panic as of now. Speaking to the media, state health minister Veena George said the child died at 5am on Sunday. READ MORE

Watch: Rohit Sharma Completes Century With a Six And Video of Virat Kohli’s Reaction Goes Viral

With Rohit Sharma ending his wait for an overseas Test century on Saturday, the TV cameras panned to the Indian dressing room at The Oval and showed Virat Kohli punching the air and clapping enthusiastically while celebrating his teammates’ milestone. READ MORE

