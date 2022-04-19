News18 Afternoon Digest: Amway Pyramid Scam in Name of Direct Selling; Delhi Sees Record Heatwave This April & Other Stories

Amway Pyramid Scam in Name of Direct Selling, ED Attaches Rs 758-Crore Assets, What We Know

The Enforcement Directorate, or ED, has attached assets worth Rs worth over Rs 757 crore of one of the country’s most known multi-level marketing (MLM) and direct-selling companies, Amway India, as part of a money-laundering investigation. The central agency said that the company was using consumers to create a ‘pyramid’ scam, which only focuses on how members can become rich and is not focussing on the actual products. The ED has attached Amway’s assets across India, the probe agency has said in a statement. READ MORE

Delhi Temperature to Soar Today as City Sees Record Heatwave This April, Rain Expected Soon. Details Here

Delhi experienced a hot ‘Monday’ as the maximum temperature settled at 40.9 degree Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said. With the heatwave on Monday, the capital saw seventh for this month and highest for April since 2010. “Heatwave conditions in isolated pockets very likely to prevail over Delhi and adjacent states on 18th and 19th. It is likely to abate thereafter due to approaching Western Disturbance, wind conditions and cloudiness over some parts of these areas,” the IMD said in a bulletin. READ MORE

No Leave for UP Cops, Maha’s New Rules, a Temple’s Board on ‘Muslims’: Latest on Loudspeaker Row

Loudspeaker Row Updates: Amid the ongoing row on the use of loudspeakers at religious sites triggered by MNS chief Raj Thackeray, Maharashtra director general of police will hold a meeting with district commissionerates around 11 am on the issue. Home minister Dilip Walse Patil is also expected to address the matter around the same time during NCP’s ‘janta durbar’. Meanwhile, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath issued strict orders to police late in the night. The officers have been directed to keep a vigil and ensure that no road and public place is blocked for religious procession. READ MORE

Exclusive | What the New Pak Govt Will Look Like? News18 Accesses Sharif’s Secret Note With 34 Names

Thirty federal ministers and four ministers of state are likely to take oath as part of newly elected Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s cabinet, as per a note written by the PML-N leader to the cabinet division. The note, accessed by News18, includes prominent names from parties that had banded together to oust the previous Imran Khan government through a hotly fought trust vote. The list includes Hina Rabbani Khar, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Khawaja Asif, Rana Sanaullah, Rana Tanvir and Sherry Rehman among others. READ MORE

Delhi CNG Price Hike: Auto, Cab Drivers’ Unions Call Off Strike, Drivers with App Aggregators to Continue

Protests by auto and cab drivers’ unions in Delhi demanding a hike in fares and slashing of CNG prices to offset the impact of the rising fuel prices have been causing difficulties for commuters in the national capital. Following inconvenience caused by their strikes, the unions decided to withdraw the ‘chakka jam’. However, drivers who work with app-based cab aggregators said they will continue their protest till their demands are met. “Our strike was successful in conveying our message. Seeing the difficulties faced by the public, we have decided to postpone our strike. The future course of action will be decided later,” Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh general secretary Rajesh Soni told PTI. READ MORE

Cristiano Ronaldo Announces Birth of Baby Girl and Heartbreaking Demise of Infant Son

Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez announced on Monday that their newborn baby son has died. Ronaldo revealed in a social media post last October that the couple were expecting twins. In a post released on the Manchester United forward’s Twitter account, they confirmed the birth of a baby girl. “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel,” Ronaldo and Rodriguez said in a jointly-signed statement. READ MORE

