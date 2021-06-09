News18 Afternoon Digest: Andheri Subway Shut Due to Waterlogging as Monsoon Arrives in Mumbai; NASA's Juno Captures First Photos of Jupiter’s Biggest Moon 'Ganymede'

Andheri Subway Shut Due to Waterlogging, Local Train Services Halted as Monsoon Arrives in Mumbai

The southwest monsoon set in over several parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, with the financial capital experiencing waterlogging, disruption in local train services and heavy rains. The weather department added that monsoon is likely to advance into more parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, some parts of Odisha and more parts of West Bengal during the next two days. READ MORE

Another Case of Sexual Harassment at Farmer Protest Site in Tikri, Police Complain Yet to be Filed

A female volunteer who came to create awareness about Covid-19 and vaccination benefits among the protesting farmers at Tikri border has alleged eve-teasing and sexual harassment against volunteers of an organisation run by a doctor from USA. This organisation is running a makeshift hospital at the protest site for agitating farmers known as Pind California located at Sector -9, Bahadurgarh Bypass. READ MORE

Why There Are Calls To Cut Covid-19 Vaccine Gap As New Variants Arise

There has to be a gap of 12-16 weeks between two doses of the Covishield vaccine in India after the Centre revised its guidelines in the middle of May. Around the same time though the UK cut the gap for jabs for certain populations from 12 to 8 weeks after finding that the newer variants of the novel coronavirus could blunt the effect of vaccines. Here’s the latest on the optimum interval between two doses and why some have called for the gap to be reduced. READ MORE

Donald Trump Welcomes Nigeria’s Twitter Ban, Says More Countries Should Follow Suit

Former US president Donald Trump, banned on all key social media platforms, has welcomed the Nigeria ban on Twitter, saying more countries should do the same. Trump issued a statement late on Tuesday, supporting the Nigerian government’s decision to suspend Twitter activities, the media reported. “Congratulations to the country of Nigeria, who just banned Twitter because they banned their President. More COUNTRIES should ban Twitter and Facebook for not allowing free and open speech - all voices should be heard," Trump said. READ MORE

NASA’s Juno Captures First Photos of Jupiter’s Biggest Moon ‘Ganymede’

After flying closer to Jupiter’s largest moon than any other in more than two decades, NASA’s Juno spacecraft has sent back two images offering dramatic glimpses of the icy orb. During the flyby on June 7, Juno came within 645 miles (1,038 kilometres) of the surface of Jupiter’s largest moon Ganymede and took two images from the Jupiter orbiter’s JunoCam imager and from its Stellar Reference Unit star camera. The photos show the surface of Ganymede in remarkable detail. READ MORE

Anurag Kashyap’s Daughter Alerts Fans About Her Fake Profile On Dating App

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap is quite popular in cyberspace. Her Instagram page is loaded with her photos. She is also often seen sharing photos and videos of her boyfriend Shane Gregoire, an American entrepreneur. Aaliyah took to Instagram Stories to alert everyone that there is a fake profile of her on a dating app, OkCupid. She posted a screenshot of the profile and wrote that many people had told her about it. READ MORE

