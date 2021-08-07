News18 Afternoon Digest: Anosmia, Parosmia Are Two Most Worrying Post Covid Symptoms; Here's Why Indian Students Traveling to UK Will Now Save Money

Anosmia and Parosmia Are The Two Most Worrying Post COVID Symptoms: Here’s All That You Need To Know About Them

In the past one and a half years, as we navigated the COVID pandemic, we have all become increasingly conscious about our health and that of our loved ones. We also have many health-related queries and require a space where we can get science-based answers. In this week’s column, Dr. Lahariya discusses high fever and other symptoms of common viral infections, manifesting more strongly among people due to immunity debt, and explains how long COVID symptoms like anosmia and parosmia can linger for up to a year. READ MORE

Railway Employee Walks 7 Kilometers In Heavy Rain To Fix Communication System

An employee of the Kota Railway Division has now become talk of the town for showing an exemplary commitment for his job. This employee of the Indian Railways did not hesitate to walk kilometers late at night braving the rain to fix a communication device for uninterrupted running of trains. He walked 7 kilometers in the middle of the night despite heavy rain to restore the communication system. The failed communication system could have stranded trains on the track. READ MORE

NIA Arrests One More Accused from Karnataka in ISIS-Voice of Hind Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested one Jufri Jawhar Damudi from Karnataka’s Bhatkal in connection with an ISIS module case after carrying out searches at two locations. Damudi had created multiple pseudo IDs on different chat platforms, officials said on Friday. An NIA official here said that the anti-terror probe agency has arrested Damudi in connection with ISIS-Voice of Hind case. “A cyber entity by the name of ‘Abu Hazir Al Badri’ was a key ISIS operative, who was involved in translating Voice of Hind into south Indian languages. After further dissemination, the entity was identified as Damudi, a resident of Bhatkal, who was arrested on Friday in a joint operation carried out by the NIA and Karnataka Police," the official said. READ MORE

Scientists Identify Experimental Drug to Prevent Covid-19-Related Heart Damage

Ateam of scientists have identified an experimental drug that may help prevent Covid-related heart damage. Scientists at the University of Cambridge grew heart cells in the lab using human embryonic stem cells, to understand how the virus infects the heart cells. Crucially, these model heart cells also contained the key components necessary for SARS-CoV-2 infection — in particular, the ACE2 receptor. Using the model, they identified an experimental peptide drug called DX600 which can prevent the virus from entering the heart cells. The findings are published in the journal Communications Biology. READ MORE

Tokyo Olympics: Golfer Aditi Ashok Finishes a Historic Fourth After Missing Out on Bronze Medal

India’s Aditi Ashok came agonisingly close to a historic Olympic medal at the Tokyo 2020 in women’s individual strokeplay (golf), finishing fourth. Aditi finished 15 under and needed a birdie in the 72nd hole to force bronze medal playoff with Lydia Ko, but that was not to be as , Ko got a par score on the 18th, forcing a silver medal play off herself with Japan’s Inami Mone. For Ashok, who had finished Rio 2016 games - debut for golf - in 41st out of 60, this is a phenomenal result irrespective of the hearbreak at the end. She carded 67, 66, 68 and 68 in the four rounds. READ MORE

After Sonu Sood, Salman Khan Helps People of Maharashtra; Distributes Essentials to Flood-Affected Areas

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan came forward to distribute essential items to the residents of flood-affected regions of Maharashtra, following Sonu Sood’s initiative of doing the same. According to a report in a news portal, Khan dispatched five tempos on Thursday, containing essentials to areas including Chiplun, Mahad and other villages near Mahabaleshwar. The vehicles were flagged off by Aaditya Thackeray, the state’s cabinet minister of tourism and environment, reported Midday. Rahul N Kanal, Yuva Sena leader told the portal that Khan reached out to them as soon as he got the word. READ MORE

Snippets from UK: Why Indian Students Traveling to Britain Will Now Save Money

Indian Students to Save Money: A number of Indian travellers headed to the UK over the next few weeks have saved a fair bit of money. Each of them a likely to save around 1,750 pounds each, as they were expected to go into compulsory quarantine at a government-designated hotel, and pay for it. This was after UK moved India from the ‘Red’ to ‘Amber’ list. Now, fully vaccinated passengers from India will no longer be subjected to compulsory 10-day hotel quarantine. READ MORE

