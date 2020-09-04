News18 Afternoon Digest: Another 83,000+ Jump in India’s Coronavirus Cases and Other Top Stories

India Records Over 83,000 Cases for Second Day in a Row, Nearly 1,100 Deaths

India has once again recorded over 83,000 cases in a period of 24 hours, according to health ministry data as 83,341 confirmed infections were reported from across the country till 8 am on Friday, just shy of the peak of 83,883 cases that were reported on Thursday. The number of deaths reported in this period were 1,096. India has so far recorded over 39.3 lakh cases and 68,472 deaths, the third highest in the world on both counts. LIVE UPDATES

Supreme Court to Hear Today Review Pleas by 6 States Seeking NEET, JEE Postponement

The Supreme Court will today hear a review petition filed by ministers of six opposition-ruled states against its August 17 order allowing the National Test Agency (NTA) to hold NEET and JEE exams in September, amid nationwide opposition from students. The hearing is scheduled for 1:30pm today. JEE Main exam for over 8 lakh engineering aspirants started on September 1. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate, or NEET 2020, will be held on September 13. LIVE UPDATES

3-year-old Raped and Murdered in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri, Third Incident in District in Three Weeks

A three-year-old girl found dead in a sugarcane field in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri on Thursday was raped and strangled to death, police said on Friday. The girl had gone missing on Wednesday and her dead body was found with injury marks on Thursday. This is the third incident of rape and murder in Lakhimpur Kheri district in the last 20 days. READ MORE

Tibetan Soldier's Death in Pangong Lake Episode Brings India's Top-Secret Guerrilla Regiment to Fore

A Tibetan member of an Indian special forces unit died near the site of a border flare-up with Chinese troops as the bleak mountain of Ladakh offered a rare glimpse into a little-known group of elite, high-altitude warriors. The exact circumstances leading to the death of Special Frontier Force Company leader Nyima Tenzin are unknown - much like the mysterious regiment itself. It's a force even the defence forces are reluctant to speak about, a force under the direct administrative control of the cabinet secretariat and the PMO, but fighting alongside the Army in the toughest terrains. READ ON

Renuka Shahane Reacts to Kangana Ranaut's 'Mumbai is Feeling Like Pakistan Occupied Kashmir' Remark

Actor Kangana Ranaut’s remark that Mumbai “feels like Pakistan-occupied Kashmir” hasn’t gone down with her industry colleagues, many of whom took to social media to profess their love for the ‘City of Dreams’. While many did not name Ranaut, actor Renuka Shahane minced no words. “Dear @KanganaTeam, Mumbai is the city where your dream of becoming a Bollywood star has been fulfilled, one would expect you to have some respect for this wonderful city. It's appalling how you compared Mumbai with POK!” she tweeted. READ MORE

Rice, Truck and Rum: Indian Man's Hilarious Twitter Thread on Bulk Buying Gone Wrong is Pure Gold

Have you ever come across something on Twitter, and just clicked your tongue and said, "Just India things"? Well, this Twitter thread about a man's misadventures with a truck full of rice is exactly that. On Thursday, Shiv Ramdas, whose Twitter bio says he is a writer, posted about a hilarious, yet unimaginable incident that happened to his brother-in-law who negotiated with a shopkeeper to buy rice in bulk but got a lot more than he bargained for. READ ON