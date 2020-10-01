News18 Afternoon Digest: Another Dalit Rape Victim Dies in UP, Unlock 5 Guidelines on Schools and Other Top Stories

Hathras Redux: Dalit Woman Dies after Being Allegedly Gang-raped in UP's Balrampur, 2 Arrested

Even as outrage mounts over the brutal gang-rape and death of a woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, another case emerged in the state’s Balrampur district where a 22-year-old Dalit woman died after allegedly being raped by two men. The victim worked in a private firm in Balrampur. The police have arrested two men based on the statement by the victim's family. The spate of heinous crimes against women has prompted the opposition to demand that the ruling BJP either replace Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath or impose President’s Rule in the state. READ MORE

Muslim Riots Victim Says He Lost His Arm in a Blast, Delhi Police File 'Accident' FIR

A22-year-old garment worker from Old Mustafabad lost his right arm and a finger in the left hand in a blast during the northeast Delhi riots in February this year, but the FIR registered by the police says he received the injuries in an "accident". Akram Khan, whose arm was amputated on February 25 at the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, said the FIR misrepresents facts of the case, and its copy has still not been made available to him by the police. READ MORE

As Unlock 5 Allows Schools to Reopen, 71% Parents Say They Won't Send Their Children Yet: Survey

A survey conducted by LocalCircles to know if the parents want to send their children to the school revealed that 71 percent of respondents do not want their kids to attend school as coronavirus cases continue to rise unabated. As per the new guidelines for Unlock 5.0, the Ministry of Home Affairs allowed the reopening of schools and colleges with restrictions beginning October 15. However, attendance is not mandatory. READ MORE

Covid-19 Data from Andhra, Tamil Nadu Flags Risks of Transmission Between Children of Same Age Group

An epidemiological study of coronavirus cases reported in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu till August 1 has shown that there was an enhanced risk of transmission among children of the same age group. This finding of transmission and infection risk among individuals exposed to similar-age cases was apparent among adults as well. READ MORE

On the Brink of War, Azerbaijan and Armenia No Closer to Ending Fighting After 4 Days

Heavy fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh continued for a fourth straight day, with statements from both sides indicating that the flare-up of a decades-old conflict that has killed dozens of people since Sunday was no closer to an end. The president of Azerbaijan said Armenia's withdrawal from was the sole condition to end fighting. Armenian officials alleged Turkey's involvement in the renewed conflict. READ MORE

Silver Lake Co-investors Buy Additional Stake in Reliance Retail for Rs 1,875 Crore

US private equity firm Silver Lake co-investors will be investing additional 18.75 billion rupees into Reliance Retail Ventures, the retail arm of Reliance Industries, the firm said in a regulatory filing late on Wednesday. Silver Lake, whose portfolio includes stakes in Airbnb and Twitter Inc, has previously invested in Reliance's digital business. The latest investment values Reliance Retail at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.285 lakh crore, RIL said in an exchange filing. READ MORE

Now It Feels Like IPL: Twitter Goes Gaga After Shah Rukh Khan Spotted in KKR Vs RR Match in Dubai

IPL fans were in for a treat on Wednesday night as Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was spotted in the stands during the Kolkata Knight Riders match against Rajasthan Royals. He was accompanied by his elder son Aryan Khan. Shah Rukh's stylish long hair with a bandana caught the eye of Twitterati who said his presence makes the T20 tournament feel “normal” again. READ MORE