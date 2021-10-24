News18 Afternoon Digest: Army Jawan, 2 Cops Injured in J&K's Poonch on Day 14 of Anti-Terror Operations; Smartwatches are CM Khattar's Latest Idea to Track Attendance and Other Stories

Army Jawan, 2 Cops Injured in J&K’s Poonch on Day 14 of Anti-Terror Operations

Two policemen and an army jawan have been injured in a gunbattle between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch. A jailed Pakistani terrorist, who was brought to the forest for identification of the terrorist hideout, was also injured in the cross-firing, officials said, adding that he could not be taken out from the site due to heavy fire. READ MORE

‘Totally Blind Case’: In 36 Hours, Delhi Police Scanned Hundreds of CCTVs to Nab Man Who Raped 6-year-old

The man accused of raping a six-year-old girl in the national capital’s Ranjit Nagar area on Friday has been identified and arrested, the police said on Sunday. The man, in his early 20s, was seen with the minor girl at a busy street in the area. A CCTV footage from the area showed the girl following the accused after she was allegedly lured by him. READ MORE

T20 World Cup 2021: Akeal Hosein’s One-Handed Stunner to Dismiss Livingstone - WATCH

Defending champions West Indies on Saturday began their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign against England on a disappointing note as they lost the game to England by 6 wickets. However, it was young left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein who produced the moment of the match. The youngster picked up a one-handed stunner to dismiss Liam Livingstone in the second game of the Super 12 in Dubai. READ MORE

Social Justice Ministry Suggests ‘Decriminalising’ Those Held With Small Quantity of Drugs for Personal Use

Amid a much discussion over the drug-related cases in the country, the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has suggested the Department of Revenue a few days back to review the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and sought to “decriminalise" people in possession of small quantities of drugs for their consumption. READ MORE

Smartwatches are CM Khattar’s Latest Idea to Track Attendance, Movement of Govt Officials in Haryana

At a ‘vikas’ rally in Sarmathla village of Sohna assembly constituency, Khattar said, “All government officials in the state will wear smartwatches that will track their movement during office hours as well as serve as a tool to mark attendance," said Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said during the ‘Vikas’ rally at Sarmathla village of Sohna on Saturday. READ MORE

Lakhimpur Violence Accused Ashish Misra in Hospital with Dengue Symptoms, Sample Sent to Lab

Union minister Ajay Kumar Misra’s son Ashish Misra, who is currently in jail in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, has been shifted to a government hospital on suspicion of dengue and his sample has been sent to a laboratory for confirmation of the disease. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.