News18 Afternoon Digest: As PM's Push Opens 10 Lakh Jobs in Central Govt, A Look at Depts With the Most Vacancies & Other Stories

Cabinet Approves Proposal on ‘Tour of Duty’ Recruitment Scheme for Armed Forces

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) and Union Cabinet met on Tuesday and approved the proposal on the ‘Tour of Duty’ recruitment scheme for armed forces, sources said. Under the Tour of Duty or ‘Agneepath’ Recruitment Scheme for Defense forces, soldiers will be recruited for a tenure of four years only. READ MORE

As PM’s Push Opens 10 Lakh Jobs in Central Govt, A Look at Depts With the Most Vacancies

In what could be big news on the job front but may carry a significant financial implication for the government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed that 10 lakh people be given jobs in the central government in the next 18 months. READ MORE

Pawar’s ‘Heartbreak’ for Oppn: As Mamata Lands in Delhi Today, NCP Chief Has Other Plans for Prez Polls

Amid move to forge opposition consensus for a common candidate, NCP chief Sharad Pawar has indicated that he isn’t keen to become the presidential candidate. Pawar has indicated that he is not in the race to become the President, sources in the NCP said. However, they added that the NCP chief has not explicitly said anything on the issue. READ MORE

BMC Elections 2022: All You Need To Know About Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Headquarters

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has one of the most iconic office buildings. The building is an amalgamation of Venetian Gothic architecture and Indo-Saracenic architecture, since, at the time, the building was being constructed, oriental substances and elements were in fashion. The building was designed by Frederick William Stevens, who used to work for the British colonial government. READ MORE

Russia Severs Last Of The Evacuation Routes From Severodonetsk, Ukraine Claims

Russian forces cut off the last routes for evacuating citizens from the eastern Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk, a Ukrainian official said, as the Kremlin pushed for victory in the Donbas region. The last bridge to the city was destroyed, trapping any remaining civilians and making it impossible to deliver humanitarian supplies, said regional governor Sergei Gaidai, adding that some 70% of the city was under Russian control. READ MORE

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Gets Emotional On His 2nd Death Anniversary, Asks Fans To Light A Lamp

On Sushant Singh Rajput’s 2nd death anniversary, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti penned an emotional note in his memory. The Raabta actor died on June 14 in 2020. He was found dead in his Mumbai house. His untimely shook the country, with his death being investigated by CBI and findings from the case constantly making the headlines. As fans continue to demand justice for SSR, his sister urged fans to light a lamp in his memory on Tuesday. READ MORE

