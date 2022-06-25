News18 Afternoon Digest: As US Clips Access to Abortion, Recalling Indian-origin Dentist's Death a Decade Ago & Other Stories

Regular Invites for G7 Summits Under PM Modi Show India’s New Position in World Order: Govt Officials

India has become a regular invitee at the G-7 Summits as the West is no longer in any doubt that India, under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership, needs to be a part of any sustained effort to solve the challenges being faced by the world, senior government officials told News18. READ MORE

Now, With 4-lane Expressway, Patna Commuters to Get ‘Marine Drive-like Experience’

The Bihar government has thrown open to the public a four-lane JP Ganga expressway on Friday. The road connects Digha on the west side to Gandhi Maidan on central Patna covering a distance of 7.5 km all along the Ganga river. READ MORE

Eknath Shinde Claims Security Cover of 16 Rebel Sena MLAs Removed by Maha Govt; Alleges ‘Political Vendetta’

Dissident Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Saturday alleged that the Maharashtra government has withdrawn the security cover provided at the residences of 16 rebel legislators, including himself, and dubbed the action as “political vendetta”. READ MORE

Who is Footing Hotel Bills in Guwahati, Surat, Asks NCP; Says IT Dept, ED Should Find Source of ‘Black Money’

Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra triggered by a rebellion by a large section of Shiv Sena MLAs, who are currently camping in Assam, the NCP on Saturday sought to know who was paying the bills of hotels in Guwahati and Surat. READ MORE

Cost of Carrying: As US Clips Access to Abortion, Recalling Indian-origin Dentist’s Death a Decade Ago

The end of constitutional protection for abortions in the United States polarised activists around the world, emboldening abortion opponents even as advocates of abortion rights worried it could threaten recent moves toward legalization in their countries. READ MORE

Income Tax Rule Change: Doctors, Influencers Have to Pay 10% TDS for Receiving Free Items

From July 1 this year doctors, influencers and other such people who receive free items from companies will have to pay taxes for receiving them, the Income Tax department has declared. The Central Board of Direct Taxes in its guidelines issued for these new rules has notified that those who receive benefits will have to pay TDS at the rate of 10 per cent under the new tax rules. READ MORE

