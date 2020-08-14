News18 Afternoon Digest: Ashok Gehlot’s Trust Vote in Rajasthan Assembly and Other Top Stories

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to Opt for Trust Vote After Sachin Pilot Truce

The Ashok Gehlot-led government will move a confidence motion in the Rajasthan Assembly during the session beginning today as the Congress looks to counter the BJP’s plan of tabling a no-confidence motion in the assembly despite Sachin Pilot returning to the Congress fold with his flock of MLAs. LIVE UPDATES

India Records Over 1,000 Covid-19 Deaths in 24 Hours

India has recorded 64,553 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to above 24.6 lakh. With over 1,000 fatalities reported on Thursday, the country's death toll surged to 48,144. India is the third most affected country by number of infections and has the fourth highest death toll. LIVE UPDATES

China Finds Coronavirus in Frozen Chicken Wings, WHO Downplays Infection Risk

Two cities in China have found traces of the new coronavirus in cargoes of imported frozen food, local authorities said on Thursday, although the World Health Organization downplayed the risk of the virus entering the food chain. READ MORE

Trump Repeats Birther Conspiracy, Claims Kamala Harris 'Not Eligible' for Vice Presidency

President Donald Trump on Thursday gave credence to a false and racist conspiracy about Kamala Harris’ eligibility to be president, fueling an online misinformation campaign that parallels the one he used to power his rise into politics. Trump told reporters he had heard rumours that Harris, a US-born citizen whose parents were immigrants, does not meet the requirement to serve in the White House. The conspiracy is false. Harris was born in Oakland, California, and is eligible to be president under the constitutional requirements. READ MORE

No Legal Sanctity to Statements of 56 People Collected by Mumbai Cops in Sushant Case, Centre Tells SC

The Centre on Thursday told the Supreme Court that statements of 56 witnesses collected by the Maharashtra Police in Sushant Singh Rajput death case “have no validity or legal sanctity” as it is yet to register an FIR. READ MORE