News18 Afternoon Digest: Assam CM Says Expecting Those Who Voted for Tharoor in Cong Prez Poll to Join BJP And Other Top Stories

Expect Them to Join BJP Soon, Says Assam CM on Those Who Voted for Tharoor in Cong Prez Poll; Gets a Response

ommenting on the “so-called” presidential elections of the Congress party, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that he expects those who voted for Shashi Tharoor to “join BJP soon.” Biswa also called the 1,072 delegates who voted for Tharoor, as the “only democratic” people in the grand old party. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor reacted to these comments saying “those who show courage will never join the BJP.” READ MORE

Texas Crash: The Risky Business of Air Shows & Why the World Finds them Wildly Entertaining

At least six people died after two World War II-era planes collided at an air show in Dallas, US authorities said, with social media footage showing the planes colliding and exploding on the ground. Officials would not say how many people were on board the planes, but Hank Coates, president of the company that put on the airshow, said one of the planes, a B-17 Flying Fortress bomber, typically has a crew of four to five people. READ MORE

BJP, Cong or AAP? Himachal Records Moderate Polling As Voters Brave The Cold to Elect New Govt

After weeks of intensive poll campaigning and voting, the countdown has begun for D-day (results day) in Himachal Pradesh where the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hoping change ‘riwaaz’ (tradition) and retain the power and Congress put up a spirited fight to make a comeback. Despite starting off well, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lost its steam through the campaign, making it a two-party battle in the hill state. READ MORE

Chorus Grows for ‘Strict Action’ Against TMC Minister Akhil Giri for Remarks on President Murmu’s Looks; NCW Calls for Probe

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee files a complaint against West Bengal Minister Akhil Giri over derogatory comments made by him against President Droupadi Mumru on Saturday. The BJP MP is the latest to demand action against the Bengal minister for his remarks. READ MORE

Will Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Convict Nalini Sriharan Meet Gandhis Now? Here’s What She Said

After walking out of jail post a 32-year sentence, Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Nalini Sriharan told ANI that she has no immediate plans of meeting the Gandhi family, but thanked them after her release. She also apologised to all those who lost their loved ones during the incident. READ MORE

Economic Recovery On Track: After Strong GST Mop-Up, Direct Tax Collections Post 31% Growth

In an indication of an economic recovery, gross direct tax collections (corporate and individual income tax earnings) saw a jump of 30.69 per cent to Rs 10.54 lakh crore so far in the current fiscal year, according to the latest official data. Personal income tax (including securities transaction tax) collections jumped 41 per cent, while corporate tax revenues rose 22 per cent. READ MORE

