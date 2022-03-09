News18 Afternoon Digest: Assembly Election 2022: How to Check Poll Results Date and Time. Step-by-Step Guide Here & Other Stories

AIIMS Launches App With Distress Button For Women Safety, Filling Complaint Made Easy

In a bid to make more safe spaces for women, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi has launched an app, called the AIIMS ICC, for all its women employees. The “empowerment app” that was launched on the occasion of International Women’s Day on Tuesday, has a panic button, which can be used to send a distress signal to the hospital security team. READ MORE

Trinamool-MGP Coalition to Become Kingmaker in Goa? Here’s What Experts Say

Aday ahead of the counting of votes, the marginal players in the coastal state of Goa may emerge as kingmakers in case of a fractured mandate as predicted by the exit polls. READ MORE

Assembly Election 2022: How to Check Poll Results Date and Time. Step-by-Step Guide Here

The assembly elections are over in five states - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur - with all Covid-19 protocols in place. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. A total of 690 assembly constituencies have voted over the next two months, with the maximum in UP (403 seats) followed by Punjab (117), Uttarakhand (70), Manipur (60), and Goa (40). READ MORE

Advertisement

US Bans Russian Oil. How it Will Impact Kremlin’s Exports, Oil Prices & Inflation | EXPLAINED

Crude oil prices surged on Tuesday as the US announced ban on Russian energy imports, while nickel prices rocketed to a record peak on Russian supply fears. US President Joe Biden imposed an immediate ban on oil in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine and Britain said it would phase out imports through the end of 2022. READ MORE

Gold Price Today Hits Rs 55,000 for First Time in One-and-half Years; What You Should Do

Gold price in India hits Rs 55,000-mark for the first time in over one-and-half year. The escalating tension between Russia and Ukraine and subsequent sanctions on Vladimir Putin’s country by the United States and allies pushed the yellow metal price. On the Multi-Commodity Exchange, the gold price future jumped 1.64 per cent to Rs 55,111 for 10 grams at 0915 hours on Wednesday. Similarly, silver price also jumped following the global cues. The precious metal future rose 2.19 per cent to Rs 72,950 for a kilogram on March 9. READ MORE

JK Rowling Slammed Again for Transphobic ‘We Who Must Not Be Named’ Tweet on Women’s Day

JK Rowling has done it again. Another one of her tweets stirred up controversy as it was perceived to be transphobic. In a tweet on International Women’s Day, Rowling wrote, “Apparently, under a Labour government, today will become We Who Must Not Be Named Day." In a thread, Rowling was criticising Scotland’s Gender Recognition Reform Bill which would make it easier for citizens to legally change their gender. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.