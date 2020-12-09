News18 Afternoon Digest: Assurance on MSP, Allowing Courts to Hear Appeals: Govt to Agitating Farmers, BJP Set to Captures Lion's Share in R'than Local Body Polls and Other Top Stories

Assurance on MSP & Mandis, Allowing Courts to Hear Appeals: Govt's Offer to Farmers as Deadlock Persists

Amit Shah drew the red line during talks, making it very clear that repealing the farm laws was not an option. He said the government was open to amendments in the law to take into account the concerns of the farmers. The farmer leaders were unhappy and decided to call off the Vigyan Bhawan talks that were scheduled from Wednesday noon.

BJP Looks Set to Captures Lion's Share in Rajasthan Local Body Elections in Setback for Ruling Congress

The BJP appeared set to corner the lion's share of seats in the Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad elections held in Rajasthan's 21 districts. The counting for which was still underway, an official said on late Tuesday night. Out of the 4,371 Panchayat Samiti seats, the BJP has already bagged 1,835 of them while the Congress has managed to win 1,718 seats, the official said, adding other winners include 420 independents and 56 Rashtriya Loktantrik Party candidates.

Pfizer Chief Insists No Corners Cut on Vaccine Testing; Biden Vows 100 Mn Covid-19 Shots in First 100 Days

Pfizer chief executive Albert Bourla said he understands concerns around the speed at which pharmaceutical companies have produced Covid-19 vaccines, but insisted that no corners had been cut. As Britain on Tuesday became the first Western country to start a mass coronavirus vaccine campaign, using the new Pfizer-BioNTech jab, Bourla said people should feel confident that it is safe and effective.

How Will Grant of Emergency Use Authorisation For Vaccine be Decided?

The Subject Expert Committee set up by the CDSCO, the Drugs Controller General of India, will on Wednesday afternoon examine the data submitted by three companies studying the Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for Covid-19 vaccine by Bharat Biotech, Pfizer and Serum Institute of India. The first process will be the presentation of data that will reflect the safety profile of the vaccine candidate.

Ex-Israeli Space Chief Claims Aliens and US Astronauts Signed Secret Agreement

Former Israeli space security chief claims aliens and American astronauts have signed an agreement and President Trump knows about it. Former Israeli space security chief has made a controversial claim that humans have been in contact with extraterrestrial beings from a "galactic federation." Haim Eshed, who is a respected professor and retired general, said the aliens were equally curious about humanity and were seeking to understand the fabric of the universe.

Tamil TV Actress VJ Chitra of Pandian Stores Fame Reportedly Dies by Suicide

Tamil television actress VJ Chitra was found dead in a hotel room in Nazarethpettai, Chennai. She was reportedly found hanging from the ceiling fan. Chitra is known for playing Mullai in the hit Vijay TV serial Pandian Stores. She had recently gotten engaged to businessman Hemanth, reported Zoom TV.

Mandeep Singh Becomes First Active Cricketer to Join the Farmer's Protest

Punjab Ranji Captain and Kings XI Punjab player Mandeep Singh joined the farmer's protest becoming the first active Indian cricketer to extend his support to the farmers in the ongoing protests. Mandeep, who has played three T20Is for India, visited Delhi's Singhu border.