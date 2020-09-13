News18 Afternoon Digest: AstraZeneca Resumes Vaccine Trials, Amit Shah Re-admitted to AIIMS and Other Top Stories

AstraZeneca Resumes UK Trials Of Covid-19 Vaccine

AstraZeneca on Saturday resumed British clinical trials of its Covid-19 vaccine, one of the most advanced in development, after getting the green light from safety watchdogs, the company said. It added that safety reviewers had recommended to Britain’s Medicines Health Regulatory Authority (MHRA) that it was safe to resume the British trials. AstraZeneca, based in Cambridge, said it could not disclose further medical information. The late-stage trials of the experimental vaccine, developed with researchers from the University of Oxford, were suspended this week after an illness in a study subject in Britain, casting doubts on an early rollout. READ MORE

Amit Shah Re-admitted to AIIMS With Complaint of Breathlessness

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was discharged from AIIMS nearly two weeks ago after post Covid-19 care, was readmitted to the hospital last night after he reportedly complained of breathlessness. The sources told that 55-year-old Shah was admitted around 11 pm on Saturday night and he is being kept in CN tower, a facility reserved for VVIPs. The BJP leader is being treated by Dr Randeep Guleria, director of AIIMS and his condition is said to be stable now. READ MORE

Police Officers in Bengal Should Resign, Sell Vegetables Instead: Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Saturday criticised the state police administration for its "partisan role" against the opposition parties and suggested they should "resign from their jobs and sell vegetables instead". Launching a scathing attack on the police administration, Ghosh alleged most of the "police personnel don't have the spine" to stand up to the "corrupt" Trinamool Congress dispensation in the state. "Efficient officers have been sidelined and the incompetent ones have been given prime postings so that they can work as TMC cadre," he said. READ MORE

Liberia Declares Rape a National Emergency after Protests in Capital

Liberian President George Weah has declared rape a national emergency and has ordered new measures to tackle the problem after a recent spike of cases in the poor West African state. The moves comes after thousands of Liberians protested rising incidents of rape in the capital Monrovia last month, in a bid to draw attention to the country's alarming rate of sexual assault. Late on Friday, Weah said he would install a special prosecutor for rape in Liberia, as well as set up a national sex offender registry, a statement from his office said. The government will also establish a so-called "national security task force" on sexual- and gender-based violence. READ MORE

Chicken Biryani, Cheese Rolls, Khasta Kachori: What's Cooking in Parl Canteen

Chicken biryani with raita, croissants, samosas, cheese roll and a plate of khasta Kachori for Rs 10 are among food items that will be available to the lawmakers in the Parliament canteen during the monsoon session that starts on Monday amid stringent Covid-19 protocols. A marathon effort has been made by the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Secratariat to ensure safety of visitors, whether they are members of Parliament, staff or even media who will be present in a very limited number. The restricted food menu would be available only through packed meals and using disposable containers. Water, tea and coffee would also be served in paper cups. READ MORE

People Talk of Nepotism, My Son has Launched Me in the Digital Age: Udit Narayan

Veteran singer Udit Narayan thanks his son, singer-anchor Aditya Narayan, for initiating him into the digital age of music. After ruling the roost in the Bollywood playback scene for four decades, Udit's new song Tere Bagair was launched recently on YouTube. "All it took was for me to convey my desire to be an independent artiste in this digital age to my son Aditya. Before I knew it, he had set up everything. The record label, social media, single and music video. I just had to come to his home studio setup and record Tere Bagair," said Udit. READ MORE