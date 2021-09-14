News18 Afternoon Digest: Astronauts in International Space Station Witness 16 Sunsets; Two More Deaths in Uttar Pradesh Due to Dengue and Other Stories

Astronauts in International Space Station Witness 16 Sunsets and Sunrises Everyday

The International Space Station (ISS) completes one orbit of Earth in 90 minutes. It is because of this phenomenon that astronauts in space are able to witness sunrise and sunset at an interval of 45 minutes. As a result of this, those in ISS are able to witness as many as 16 sunsets and sunrises every day. What is more interesting is the fact that the difference between the temperatures of sunset and sunrise is 250 degrees Fahrenheit. The reason why the astronauts are able to survive in such erratic temperatures is because of the special material in their space suits. READ MORE

Two More Deaths in Uttar Pradesh Due to Dengue, Toll Climbs to 60

With two more fatalities due to dengue in Uttar Pradesh, the death toll due to the viral fever in the district rose to 60 on Monday, officials here said. Additional Director, Health, Agar Divison, AK Singh said that a 14-year-old girl died in a medical college, while one child was brought there dead. After the death of the girl, her sister squatted in front of a vehicle of Divisional Commissioner Amit Gupta but later somehow administration officials managed the situation. READ MORE

Local Covid-19 Cases More Than Double in South-East China

New local Covid-19 infections more than doubled in China’s south-eastern province of Fujian, health authorities said on Tuesday (Sept 14), in the country’s latest outbreak of the coronavirus. READ MORE

Bangkok to Reopen for Fully Vaccinated Tourists Including Indians from October

After experimenting with the Phuket Sandbox scheme, Thailand now plans to reopen Bangkok to fully vaccinated visitors from October. Under the sandbox scheme, tourists have to stay within a certain area for seven days after arrival and take covid tests. The scheme was first initiated in Phuket, but Indians were not allowed to travel at that time due to Delta variant of COVID-19. This however, will change with the Bangkok Sandbox as Thailand has allowed all travellers with double vaccination to enter the country. READ MORE

Chirag Paswan’s Cousin Prince Raj Booked for Rape in Delhi, FIR Mentions Late Union Minister’s Son Too

Three months after a complaint was filed by a woman, Delhi Police registered an FIR under IPC provisions relating to rape, criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence at Connaught Place Police Station against Prince Raj, cousin of LJP chief Chirag Paswan and MP from Samastipur in Bihar. READ MORE

‘Real-life Tarzan’, Who Spent 40 Years in Vietnamese Jungle, Dies of Cancer

The real-life Tarzan succumbed to the illness at the age of 52. According to the reports in The Sun, he spent a total of 41 years in the deep forest of the Tay Tra district in Quang Ngai province with his father and brother after fleeing the Vietnam war in 1972. During the Vietnam War, a US bomb fell on their home and killed his mother and other two siblings. READ MORE

