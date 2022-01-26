News18 Afternoon Digest: At Least 39 Missing After Boat Carrying Migrants Capsizes Off Florida's Coast & Other Stories

At Least 39 Missing After Boat Carrying Migrants Capsizes Off Florida’s Coast

The US Coast Guard has launched a search for 39 people reported missing when a boat capsized off the coast of Florida in a “suspected human smuggling venture." The Coast Guard in Miami said Tuesday it received a report “from a good Samaritan" who rescued a man “clinging to a capsized vessel approximately 45 miles east of Fort Pierce Inlet." READ MORE

PM Modi Wears Cap from U’khand, Dons Flower Used During Kedarnath Pooja | Details on His R-Day Attire

Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued the tradition of wearing headgears from different states and cultures on Republic Day. This year, on 73rd R-day, PM Modi was spotted wearing a cap from Uttarakhand along with ‘Brahmakamal’, which is the state flower of Uttarakhand. He uses the flower whenever he performs ‘pooja’ at Kedarnath. READ MORE

EXPLAINED: Found in Over Three Dozen Countries, What’s Known About ‘Stealth’ Version Of Omicron

Scientists and health officials around the world are keeping their eyes on a descendant of the omicron variant that has been found in at least 40 countries, including the United States. READ MORE

Salman Khan’s Fans Impressed With His ‘Swag’ as the Actor Walks Away Calmly After Getting Mobbed

Salman Khan rules the heart of many in the industry and his fan following seems to increase day by day. Recently when the actor was clicked in Juhu, stepping out of the restaurant Estella, he was mobbed by his fans. The actor was dressed in an all-black ensemble. As he stepped out of the eatery, his fans circled him and were heard screaming “bhai, bhai." READ MORE

Republic Day 2022: Here are the Stunning Formations that Indian Air Force Aircrafts Use in Flypast

Republic Day 2022: The annual, pride-laden national event, Republic Day, is here to remind the nation and the world of the robust, democratic fabric fostered by the constitution, which came into effect on January 26, 1950. Apart from Republic Day, the nation is also celebrating the ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ commemorating the 75 years of Independence. READ MORE

Daler Mehndi To Become First Indian Singer To Perform In The Metaverse: All Details

Metaverse is the latest trending buzzword in the technology space. It is a virtual network where people can take virtual interactions to the next level. With metaverse becoming a thing, Indians are also taking keenly to the trend, with many metaverse startups coming out of the country. The latest development, however, is singer Daler Mehndi announcing a special performance in the metaverse to mark the celebration of the 73rd Republic Day. With this, Mehndi becomes the first Indian artist to perform in the metaverse for his audience. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.