News18 Afternoon Digest: Avani Lekhara Wins Bronze in Women’s 50m Rifle 3P SH1, Sensex Hits 58,000 & Other Top Stories

Avani Lekhara Claims 2nd Tokyo Paralympics Medal; Wins Bronze in Women’s 50m Rifle 3P SH1

Avani Lekhara,19, became India’s most successful women para-athlete when she claimed her second medal at the Tokyo Paralympics with a bronze in women’s 50m rifle three positions SH1 classification adding to her gold in the women’s women’s 10m air rifle. Lekhara, who qualified to the finals in sixth clawed her way back after finding herself languishing at sixth after two rounds. In the clutch shot, Lekhara shot an impressive 10.5 to edge out Ukraine’s Iryna Shchetnik, who came fourth.

Stock Market Today: Sensex Touches Fresh Record High, Hits 58,000; Nifty at 17,300

The Indian market indices, taking mixed global cues, opened at fresh record levels on Friday, the BSE Sensex was up 217.58 points, or up 0.38 per cent at 58,070.12 for the first time and the broader market Nifty was up 61.80 points or 0.36 per cent at 17,296. About 1315 shares have advanced, 348 shares declined, and 98 shares are unchanged. At 0929 hours IST, On NSE, Eicher Motor, Titan , ONGC, Kotak Bank, Reliance were among the top gainers.

Indian Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan Buys BMW M8 at Rs 2.18 Cr, Know All About the Coupe

Cricket is a sport passionately loved by Indians. And naturally, Indian cricketers get an equal amount of love. However, it’s not just love, but also a taste of luxury that the players get, since the game is one of the most-watched and highest paying of all. Players like Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni play on fields but like to sit in comfortable and luxurious cars.

Not Just NASA, China Has Developed a Protoype Miniature Helicopter for Mars Mission

China has developed a prototype miniature helicopter for surveillance work on future Mars missions, according to its space science agency, following the historic landing of a robotic rover on the Red Planet a few months ago. The prototype is similar in appearance to the robotic helicopter Ingenuity, developed by NASA for its Perseverance mission this year, according to a photograph posted on the website of China’s National Space Science Center on Wednesday. The agency said the helicopter could be a tool for China’s follow-up exploration on Mars, but it did not give details. China landed a Mars rover in May in its first-ever mission to the planet, becoming the second country after the United States to do so. NASA’s most advanced rover, Perseverance, landed on the planet in February. read more

Rakul Preet Singh Appears Before ED in Hyderabad as Witness in 2017 Drug Scam

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh has arrived at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Hyderabad in relation to the 2017 Drug case. The actress has been summoned by the agency as a witness. The ED had earlier summoned over 10 Tollywood (Telugu film industry) personalities in connection with the sensational racket of supplying high-end narcotics such as LSD and MDMA, that was busted by the Telangana’s Prohibition and Excise department.

FIR Against Mani Ratnam After Horse Dies at Ponniyin Selvan Sets in Hyderabad

The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) has sought an inquiry in connection with the death of a horse here allegedly during the shooting of filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s Tamil historical drama “Ponniyin Selvan", according to PETA. A police official in Hyderabad on Thursday said they registered a case after a volunteer of PETA India, on August 18 filed a complaint stating that a horse died during the shooting of the movie at a private land near a film studio here on August 11.

This US E-commerce is Selling ‘Dattun’ as ‘Organic Toothbrush’ for Rs 1800

For centuries, Indians have been using Neem Dattun (natural toothbrush) to clean their teeth. However, now dattun is found only in villages. And now it appears that apart from spices, yoga and other things, India has taught the world to live a healthy and chemical-free life. In America, these days the organic and chemical-free products like Neem Dattun is a hot topic. And while Indians themselves hardly use dattun now, this product has carved some space in the global market.

