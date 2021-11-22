News18 Afternoon Digest: Balakot Hero Abhinandan Varthaman to be Awarded Vir Chakra & Other Top Stories

Balakot Hero Abhinandan Varthaman to be Awarded Vir Chakra Today for Shooting Down Pak Fighter Jet

Wing Commander (now Group Captain) Abhinandan Varthaman will be awarded the Vir Chakra on Monday by President Ram Nath Kovind for shooting down a Pakistani F-16 fighter aircraft during an aerial combat on February 27, 2019. READ MORE.

Vir Das on ‘Two Indias’ Controversy: I Want to Keep Writing Love Letters to My Country

Stand-up comic Vir Das, who has been at the receiving end of severe criticism over his viral “Two Indias" monologue at the Kennedy Centre in Washington recently, says it is his job to put out satire and he will continue to write “love letters to my country" as long as he is able to do comedy. READ MORE.

Madhya Pradesh Schools to Reopen with Full Capacity, Govt Likely to Issue Order Today

Madhya Pradesh government is likely to reopen schools for all classes with full capacity. The state government is expected to announce the dates today along with Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs). The school department had sent a proposal to open the school with full capacity to Cheif Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan earlier. There are about 1.5 lakh schools in the state, and the decision will impact 1 crore 30 lakh students from classes 1 to 12. READ MORE

IND vs NZ: Ish Sodhi Pulls Off One-Handed Stunner to Dismiss Rohit Sharma | WATCH

New Zealand tour of India 2021’s white ball-leg didn’t go well, as they lost the T20I series 3-0 against the hosts. India posted a target of 185 runs. The side was able to restrict the Kiwis to 111. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma led from the front during the final T20I between the two sides at the Eden Gardens on Sunday. The ‘Hitman’ not only stitched a 69-run opening partnership with Ishan Kishan but also brought up his fifty in 28 deliveries and secured the record of most 50s in T20I cricket, after hitting his 150th six in the shortest format along the way. READ MORE

UP BJP Chief Starts Membership Campaign, Aims to Add New Workers Ahead of Polls

In the run-up to the crucial 2022 Uttar Pradesh state assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party State President Swatantra Dev Singh launched the ‘Booth Membership Campaign’ from Ghaziabad on Sunday. The party’s booth membership campaign started on 21st November and aims at expanding the BJP family by reaching every house of each booth and adding new members. READ MORE.

Covid-19: Australia to Reopen to Foreign Visa Holders from Dec 1 in Bid to Revive Economy

​Australia will allow foreign visa holders to enter the country from the start of December, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday, the latest step to restart international travel and support its economy. Australia shut its international border in May 2020 and allowed only restricted numbers of citizens and permanent residents to enter in a bid to curtail the spread of Covid-19. READ MORE.

