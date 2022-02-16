News18 Afternoon Digest: Bappi Lahiri Passes Away at 69, PM Modi Takes Part in 'Bhajan Kirtan' at Ravidas Temple & Other Stories

‘Chip in My Body, Being Controlled’: Trying to Enter NSA Ajit Doval’s Residence, Arrested Man’s Reasoning

An unknown person allegedly tried to enter the residence of National Security Advisor of India (NSA) Ajit Doval in Delhi on Wednesday morning while. Security personnel deployed outside Doval’s residence stopped the person and took him into custody.

Bappi Lahiri Passes Away LIVE Updates: Music Composer’s Funeral on Thursday; Kajol, Alka Yagnik Arrive To Pay Last Respects; PM Modi Leads Tributes

Music composer-singer Bappi Lahiri, known as the disco king of Bollywood, died at a Mumbai hospital on Tuesday night, February 15, after suffering from a sleep-related breathing disorder. He was 69. The singer was admitted to Juhu’s Criticare Hospital, where he breathed his last at 11:45 pm. Bappi Lahiri’s funeral will take place tomorrow, Thursday, after his son, Bappa Lahiri’s arrival from the USA.

PM Modi Takes Part in ‘Bhajan Kirtan’ at Ravidas Temple, Tweets ‘Very Special Moments’ With Devotees

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid obeisance at the Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir in Delhi’s Karol Bagh to mark the 645th birth anniversary of the legendary saint who is considered the founder of the 21st-century Ravidassia religion and whose hymns are included in the Guru Granth Sahib.

It’s a Station in Your Whole Long Journey of Cricket: Coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar to India Under-19 World Cup Winning Team

Former India player Hrishikesh Kanitkar and Coach of the India Under-19 team is gung-ho about his team’s splendid win in the ICC Under-19 World Cup in the West Indies, but he is practical too giving his insights about the way forward for the players. It’s one step at a time, Kanitkar says in the course of a long conversation with News18.com.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Update 1.8.5 Brings New Team Death Match Map, Characters And More

Popular battle royale game Battlegrounds Mobile India is getting a new update that includes a Team Death Match map to the popular battle royale game. The February 1.8.5 update for Battlegrounds Mobile India brings the new map named Santorini that comes as the first 8×8 Team Death Match map. The 1.8.5 update also brings new features and gameplay changes that include the ability to recall teammates in the game, and use a vending machine for supplies.

KFC Outlet Says ‘Kashmir Integral Part of India’, Gets Appreciated on Indian Twitter

KFC faced online boycott in India after its Pakistan branch posted a message on Kashmir Solidarity Day. Netizens alleged that such a message showed disrespect for the territorial sovereignty of India. However, the MNC seems to be sliding back into India’s good books after the photo of a KFC outlet declaring “entire Kashmir, including PoK, is an integral part of India” has gone viral. The hashtag ‘KFC India’ trended on Twitter as social media users celebrated the clear stance by the outlet.

