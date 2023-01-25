News18 Afternoon Digest | BBC Documentary Row: TMC's Mahua Moitra Shares Link of Ep 2; Shashi Tharoor Says 'Centre Overreacted' & Other Top Stories

In today’s News18 afternoon digest, we are covering the controversy over government blocking video and tweets in connection to the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In other news, we have the spoiler-free review of Pathaan, which was in the eye of the storm ahead of its release.

BBC Documentary Row LIVE: TMC’s Mahua Moitra Shares Link of Ep 2; Shashi Tharoor Says ‘Centre Overreacted, Could’ve Just Ignored’

The second episode of the controversial BBC docuseries on Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come out and links to the same have already started surfacing on social media amid central government trashing the documentary as a “propaganda piece” that lacks objectivity and reflects a colonial mindset. TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday shared link to the second part of the series which questioned PM Modi’s leadership during the 2002 Gujarat riots. FOLLOW LIVE

Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan Returns, Deepika Padukone’s Besharam Rang Bikini Big Talking Points

Bollywood actor and superstar Shah Rukh Khan is set for a return after years, with his latest Pathaan. And the film, weeks before its release began to make headlines. The reasons were not all positive - a controversy erupted after certain Hindu seers objected to the colour of Deepika Padukone’s bikini (saffron) in the song Besharam Rang. READ MORE

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: SC Grants Interim Bail to Ashish Mishra for 8 Weeks With Conditions

The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday granted interim bail to Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni and accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and killings case. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and J K Maheshwari pronounced the order. The bench directed Ashish Mishra to leave Uttar Pradesh within a week of his release and also asked him not stay in NCT-Delhi. READ MORE

Who Is Pakistan’s ‘Actual Leader’? Pompeo’s Claims Hint Neither PM nor the Elected Govt

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed that the US averted a possible nuclear fallout after India decimated terrorist strongholds in Pakistan’s Balakot in 2019 by speaking to Pakistan’s ‘actual leader’. Instead of speaking to members of the elected government, like Pakistan’s former PM Imran Khan or the former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the former staffer of US ex-president Donald Trump, chose to call Pakistan’s former chief of the army staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. READ MORE

‘Deserve Much More Alimony for Spending Quality Life’: Shami’s Estranged Wife After Court Verdict

After the Kolkata High Court on Monday pronounced the verdict in favour of Mohammed Shami’s estranged wife in the domestic violence case, Hasin Jahan thanked the judge but said she will move the court regarding the alimony of Rs 50,000 granted to her. READ MORE

Budget 2023: Is Govt Planning To Overhaul Income Tax Regime? Check Latest Update

One of the key demands from the Union Budget 2023 has been to change the existing personal income tax structure in order to provide relief to a large section of people, especially the salaried and middle class. If reports are to be believed, the government has held detailed discussions to overhaul the new personal income tax regime without exemptions, with a new plan expected to be announced in the budget 2023, financial daily Livemint reported quoting a person aware of the development. READ MORE

