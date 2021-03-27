News18 Afternoon Digest: Bengal, Assam See 24.61%, 24.48% Voter Turnout Till 11AM, Night Curfew in Maha from Sun & Other Top Stories

Assam Records 24.48% Voter Turnout till 11am, Bengal Sees 24.61%; BJP, TMC to Approach EC

A BJP candidate from West Midnapore alleged that in some rural areas, Mamata Banerjee’s TMC is trying to create disturbance. “At booth no. 266 & 267, 7-8 TMC workers entered the booth to influence the voters,” Samit Das claimed. CPM candidate Sushanta Ghosh also alleged that he attacked in Jhargram’s Salboni area while visiting booth. His car was reportedly vandalised. LIVE UPDATES HERE

At Bangladesh’s Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple, PM Modi Prays to ‘Free Human Race from Covid-19’

On the second day of his visit to Bangladesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday offered prayers at Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple in Ishwaripur, Satkhira district. “Today, I got the opportunity to visit this Shaktipeeth to pay obeisance to Maa Kali. I prayed to her to free the human race from COVID-19,” he said. PM Modi on Friday arrived in Bangladesh on a two-day visit to the nation, his first tour to a foreign country since the Covid-19 outbreak last year. He was received by his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka. READ MORE

Night Curfew in Maharashtra from Tomorrow: Time, Rules, Places Open and Shut, Holi Dos and Don’ts

As fears of a second wave of coronavirus continue to loom over Maharashtra, the government has said that a night curfew would be imposed across the state starting from March 28 (Sunday). This decision was taken after the state recorded 35,952 coronavirus infections on Thursday, the highest one-day rise since the pandemic began. The state added over one lakh cases in four days. READ MORE

Mumbai: Traffic Congestion Likely Today As Sion Flyover Shut On Weekends For 3 Months

Mumbai traffic may face congestion on weekends as the Sion flyover will be shut from Saturday evenings to Monday mornings for a period of three months starting March 27, due to repair work being undertaken by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC). The flyover will remain closed for vehicles from 10pm on Saturdays up till 6 am on Mondays, said a senior traffic police official. However, it will be open for travellers on all weekdays. READ MORE

Sachin Tendulkar Tests Positive for Covid-19, Says Has Mild Symptoms

Legendary India batsman Sachin Tendulkar has tested positive for Covid-19, he announced on social media on Saturday. In the post, he mentioned that he had been experiencing mild symptoms. He also said that all his family members have tested negative. Recently, Tendulkar had participated in the Road Safety World Series, where he lead the team to title win. In the tournament, he performed exceptionally well and scored two fifties for his side. READ MORE

From Today, Banks To Remain Closed For 7 Days till April 4: Details Here

People who are planning to visit banks in the next week will either have to prepone or postpone it as banks across the country will remain closed due to holidays and the end of the financial year from March 27 to April 4. According to the bank calendar released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the coming weeks of March and April will witness over seven days of holidays. From March 27-29 banks will remain closed due to the second Saturday and Holi. READ MORE