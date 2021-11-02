News18 Afternoon Digest: Bengaluru Reports Lowest Covid Cases Since July 2020; Biden Apologises to World Leaders for Trump's Exit from Paris Accords & Other Stories

Bengaluru Reports Lowest Number of Covid Cases Since July 2020, Zero Deaths For 1st Time in 70 Days

For the first time since July 2020, the number of covid cases in Bangaluru in October fell to the lowest monthly total. Not just that, for the a first in the past 70 days, the Karnataka capital also reported zero Covid-19 deaths on Monday. The last time the city reported no deaths due to coronavirus was on August 23, Times of India reported. Bengaluru urban district reported new infections in double digits and zero fatalities. The daily fresh cases used to be in three digits. The positivity rate for the day was 0.25 per cent and the case fatality rate was 1.06 per cent. READ MORE

‘No Time to Hang Back’: Biden Apologises to World Leaders for Trump’s Exit from Paris Accords

President Joe Biden apologised to other world leaders on Monday for the Trump administration’s decision to exit the Paris climate agreement, saying during the United Nations’ climate summit that the US’ exit put the country behind in its climate goals. “I guess I shouldn’t apologise, but I do apologise for the fact that the United States — the last administration pulled out of the Paris accord. It put us sort of behind the eight ball a little bit," the President said during a session on “action and solidarity" at the summit in Glasgow. READ MORE

TV Actor Accidentally Applying Sindoor in ‘Maang’ After Slipping is New Lesson in Physics

Colors TV had recently uploaded a promo of their television serial ‘Thapki Pyar Ki 2.’ The dramatic scene evoked scornful reactions from social media users who went so far as to say that “Rajnikanth was admitted in the hospital after watching this.” The scene features Thapki, played by Jigyasa Singh, about to apply sindoor (vermillion) after getting out of the shower. There’s a barely visible amount of water on the floor. But it was enough for her husband Purab, played by Akash Ahuja, to slip and magically find his fingers dipped in the box of sindoor and accidentally applying it on Thapki’s forehead. READ MORE

Jewellery Made From Parts Of The Dead Scares Fans Of BBC Show

Viewers of a TV programme were terrified and shocked after a strange jewellery was exhibited in the show on Halloween night. The BBC Two programme, Antique Roadshow, aired on October 31, showed a woman bringing an item which scared the viewers. She brought in three items on the show- a mourning ring, a brooch and a bracelet. However, these items had a possible eerie twist to them. The lady said that she bought the jewellery online. Later, it was revealed during the show that the items have hair of a dead person in it. The woman informed the expert on the show that she saw a ring online and she didn’t know what it was, but she bought it and found out that it was a mourning ring. READ MORE

Project ‘AstroAccess’ is Making Space Travel Inclusive for the Specially-abled

Ateam of scientists, engineers and social workers are working on a project that aims at inclusive space exploration for people with disability. As part of the project named AstroAccess a group of 12 disabled scientists, veterans, students, athletes and artists launched into a zero-gravity environment last month. Conducted by the Zero Gravity Corporation (Zero-G), the flight was aboard a plane equipped with a special padded section that flies up to an altitude of around 32,000 feet and then begins a rapid descent at about 4 miles per second. READ MORE

Antim Director Mahesh Manjrekar on Salman Khan Not Marrying: I Feel He’s Lonely

Bollywood superstar Salma Khan’s dating life and the question of when the actor will tie the knot has been in the minds of his fans for a long time now. However, it is not just his fans who are concerned for him. While the actor seems to have made peace with these questions, his Antim: The Final Truth director Mahesh Manjrekar reveals Salman Khan is ‘lonely’. In a recent interview, he said that he told the actor he has an issue with him not marrying and he desires to see his son in the near future. READ MORE

Samantha Akkineni’s Message After Split With Naga Chaitanya: ‘I’m Not Perfect…’

Samantha Akkineni, in a new Instagram post, has shared yet another inspirational thought that her mother shared with her. Ever since Samantha announced separation from her husband Naga Chaitanya, the actress has been sharing motivational posts on Instagram. The actress, who is currently abroad, has once again posted a wise thought on her Instagram Story. “I’m strong, I’m resilient, I’m not perfect, I’m the perfect me, I never give up, I’m loving, I’m determined, I’m fierce, I’m human, I’m a warrior," read Samantha’s post, which she captioned with the hashtag #MyMommaSaid. READ MORE

Priyanka Chopra Urges People to Get Vaccinated as She Gets Her Covid Booster Shot, See Pic

Global icon Priyanka Chopra urged her fans and followers to get vaccinated as the actress received her Covid-19 vaccine booster shot. She took to her Instagram Story section to share a picture of her post the jab where she can be seen showing her side profile to the camera. She pulled down her jacket from the shoulder to show her band-aid stuck arm. Along with the picture, she wrote, “Booster shot: Done! Get vaccinated!!" The booster shot is generally given 6 months after the second dose of the vaccine. During a time when the country was hit by the second wave of the pandemic, Priyanka Chopra and her husband, pop-star Nick Jonas started a fundraiser called Together For India, to help the country fight the Covid-19 crisis. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.