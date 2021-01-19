News18 Afternoon Digest: Bharat Biotech Issues Vaccine Fact Sheet, 15 Crushed to Death by Truck in Surat and Other Top Stories

Amid Reports of Side Effects, Bharat Biotech Issues Fact Sheet for Who Should Avoid Getting Covaxin Shot

Bharat Biotech on Tuesday issued a set of cautionary guidelines for people with certain conditions who, it said, should consult with their vaccine provider and preferably avoid getting the Covaxin shot. A fact sheet shared on the company's website said those suffering from allergies, fever, or a bleeding disorder, among other conditions, should take advice from their doctor/vaccine provider, and possibly steer clear of taking the Covaxin shot.

Car Crash, Drug Addiction, Son’s Death: How Bidens, America's New First Family, Survived Dark Times

President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill will become the new White House residents when he takes office on Wednesday. Biden has made his family a major focus throughout his career, and his 2020 presidential campaign thrust them fully into the spotlight -- with some members causing controversy but others breaking barriers. Here is a look at the members of America's new "first family."

India vs Australia, LIVE Cricket Score, 4th Test at Brisbane, Day 5: Cracking Final Session Underway

India vs Australia 4th Test Day 5 at Brisbane live score and latest update: India vs Australia live score, IND 193-3: Nearly a dismissal! Lyon got long on in and tempted Pant. Pant took the invitation and skipped down the track to slog, but Paine cannot stump him. Some extra bounce but that goes down as a chance. Paine missing it again.

Dalit Couple Fined Rs 2.5 Lakh, Denied Temple Entry by Khap Panchayat for Inter-sect Marriage in TN

A Dalit couple was fined and denied entry into the temple by a Khap panchayat for their inter-sect marriage in Tamil Nadu’s Thirupathur. Kanagaraj (26) and Jayapriya (23) belong to the Muracha Parayar and Thamana Paraya sects respectively. Both sects fall under the Scheduled Caste community. The duo had eloped Pullur village after Jayapriya's parents opposed their relationship and tied the knots in January 2018 in Chennai.

Wuhan Scientists Say They Were Bitten By Coronavirus Infected Bats While Collecting Samples

Scientists of a laboratory in Wuhan in China, where the cases were first Covid-19 cases and the Covid-19 pandemic has been theorized to have originated, in a new video, revealed that they had been bitten by bats who may have been infected. While the SARS-Cov-2 virus or Covid-19 emerged in Wuhan in end 2019, around late Autumn, the video is dated much earlier - from 2017. The video, which is almost two years before the coronavirus pandemic struck Wuhan, and then later the world, shows Wuhan Institute of Virology scientists working on 'live viruses' without a PPE kit.

Surat Accident: 15 Migrant Workers Sleeping on Footpath Crushed to Death by Truck, Ex-gratia Announced

Fifteen migrant workers sleeping on the sidewalk were killed after a truck ran over in Surat, Gujarat on Tuesday. After a collision between a truck and a sugarcane tractor, the truck driver lost balance and his vehicle climbed over the sleeping people on the sidewalk on the Kim Mandvi Highway. All the deceased are from Banswara in Rajasthan. News agency ANI reported 13 of the victims were labourers.