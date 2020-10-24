News18 Afternoon Digest: Bharat Biotech Says Covaxin to be Ready by June, RJD Releases Bihar Manifesto and Other Top Stories

Bharat Biotech Says Its Covid-19 Vaccine Named Covaxin Ready for June 2021 Launch

The ICMR-backed Covid-19 vaccine- Covaxin is set for launch in June 2021, vaccine maker Bharat Biotech said. The company has received approval for phase 3 trials, will enroll 26,000 volunteers for the late-stage testing in November. The trials will be conducted at around 30 sites in the country.

Tejashwi Yadav Releases RJD Manifesto, Promises 10 Lakh Govt Jobs

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav released his party manifesto for Bihar elections, promising 10 lakh government jobs, teachers' recruitment on war footing, a new industrial policy for the state, fair MSPs for farm produce and plans to develop smart villages.

Trump's Rhetoric on Immigrants Fuelled Hate Crimes Against Indian-Americans: Joe Biden

Democratic nominee- Joe Biden reaches out to Indian American community in an op-ed piece highlighting the Vice President's candidate Kamala Harris' Indian origins. Biden stressed on the fact that the Indian American voters which currently stands at nearly 2 million is a powerful force in states including- North Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia and Texas.

India Moves to Ban Imported Goods at Defence Canteens: Report

India has ordered its 4,000 military shops to stop buying imported goods, according to a document reviewed by Reuters. The order said the issue had been discussed with the army, air force and navy in May and July, and was aimed at supporting PM Modi's campaign to promote domestic goods.

India's Coronavirus Count Breaches 78 Lakh With 53,000 New Cases

India's Covid-19 tally climbed to 78.14 lakh with 53,370 fresh cases in a day, while 70,16,046 people have so far recuperated. The total number of coronavirus cases mounted to 78,14,682 and the death toll to 1,17,956, with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 650 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country.

India Policy in Context of China Won't Change After Elections, Says US Official

Ahead of crucial Presidential Elections 2020, a senior official in the Donald Trump administration said that the US government is closely monitoring the situation in the Himalayas and wants to ensure that it doesn't escalate. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defence Mark Esper will arrive in India on October 26 for the meeting the next day with their respective counterparts, S Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh.

Former India Captain Kapil Dev on 'Road to Recovery' After Undergoing Angioplasty

A day after suffering from a heart attack, former India captain Kapil Dev said he is 'well on the road to recovery' after undergoing angioplasty in New Delhi. Kapil took to social media to thank his supporters and said he was overwhelmed with all the wishes.

Mahesh Bhatt to Take Legal Action Against Luviena Lodh Over Video Alleging Harassment

The legal counsel of Vishesh Films, on behalf of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has issued a statement in response to a video uploaded by actress Luviena Lodh, alleging that Bhatt has been harassing her and her family.