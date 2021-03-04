News18 Afternoon Digest: Bharat Biotech's Covaxin Has 81% Efficacy, Bomb Scare in Taj Mahal & Other Top Stories

Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin Has 81% Efficacy. Here’s How it Compares to Serum Institute’s Covishield

Bharat Biotech in a statement said that Covaxin vaccine was 81 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19 after a third round of clinical trials. Covaxin demonstrated 81 per cent interim efficacy in preventing Covid-19 in those without prior infection after the second dose, said the statement.

Taj Mahal Shut, Tourists Evacuated After Bomb Scare, Search Operation Underway

The three gates of Taj Mahal were shut on Thursday morning after information of a bomb on the premises of the world heritage monument was received on Dial 112 number of UP Police. An intensive search operation is underway at the Taj Mahal, where a Dog Squad was also called for checking the premises. Tourists inside the Taj complex were evacuated and shops outside were closed after an anonymous caller claimed to have planted a bomb at the Taj Mahal.

Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, TN and Gujarat Account for 86% of Daily New Covid Cases

Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat have shown a surge in new COVID-19 cases, contributing to nearly 86 per cent of the fresh infections reported on Wednesday, as per government data. At least 14,989 cases were registered across the country on Wednesday. Of these, Maharashtra added 7,863 cases while Kerala reported 2,938 cases, followed by Pujab with 729 cases.

In a Fit of Rage, Man Beheads 17-year-old Daughter in UP, Walks to Cops with Severed Head

In a grisly incident, a man allegedly beheaded his 17-year-old daughter in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district on Wednesday evening and then went to a police station with her severed head, officials said. The accused disclosed that he took the step in a fit of rage after seeing his daughter in an objectionable position, police said. Sarvesh beheaded his daughter with a sharp-edged weapon at Pandetara village and started walking towards the police station with her severed head, triggering panic in the area.

Delhi CM Kejriwal Gets Vaccinated With Parents; Maharashtra Reports Nearly 10,000 Cases for 1st Time Since Oct

After a brief slump in Covid-19 figures, Maharashtra yesterday reported a record surge of infections – 10,000 cases – a number last reached months ago. Maharashtra is among the few states contributing to the nation’s major Covid-19 load. Last month, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had alleviated fears of another state-wide lockdown but issued a stern warning to citizens to follow all precautions like wearing masks and social distancing.

Sexual Assault Charges Against Slumdog Millionaire’s Madhur Mittal, Actor Calls Them Untrue

Actor Madhur Mittal, who played the role of Salim in Slumdog Millionaire, has been accused of sexually assaulting and battering his former girlfriend on February 13 at her Mumbai residence. An FIR under sections 354, 354A, 354B, 509, 323 of the IPC was filed against Mittal on February 23 at the Khar Police station. Mittal, who has been shooting in Jaipur, said that the case is hampering his work. He told Bombay Times, “Getting to learn about things which are untrue is extremely disturbing. There have been WhatsApp messages filled with stories that are assassinating my character. These are being forwarded for weeks in casting directors’ groups denying me work. I’m the only earning member of my family since the age of seven and all these reports in the media are affecting me, my family and my career in more ways than you can imagine.”

Kangana Ranaut Criticized ‘Torn American Jeans,’ Desi Twitter Responded With Photos of Her in Them

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been very vocal on her Twitter page. Every day, she shares her opinions and thoughts with her fans via the public page. A recent tweet, however, isn’t going down very well with fans. Early on Wednesday morning, the actress in an ‘appreciation tweet’ for ‘ancient women’ shamed contemporary ‘achievers’ for wearing ‘American jeans and rags’, instead of upholding their own cultures.