News18 Afternoon Digest: Biden Announces US Will Rejoin WHO, India's Coronavirus Count Crosses 90 Lakh-mark and Other Top Stories

President-Elect Biden Announces US Will Rejoin WHO, Says China Will Have to Play by the Rules

US President-elect Joe Biden has said that he wants to make sure that China plays by the rules and announced that his administration will rejoin the World Health Organisation. In April, President Donald Trump had announced that the US would withdraw from the WHO, accusing the UN organisation of failing to oversee the onset of the coronavirus . READ MORE

WHO Advises Against Remdesivir Treatment for Covid-19 Patients, Says No Proof It Improves Survival Rate

Gilead's drug remdesivir is not recommended for patients hospitalised with COVID-19 , regardless of how ill they are, as there is no evidence it improves survival or reduces the need for ventilation, a World Health Organization panel said. The advice is another setback for the drug, which grabbed worldwide attention as a potentially effective treatment for COVID-19 in the summer. READ MORE

India's Coronavirus Count Crosses 90 Lakh as 48-Day Streak of More Recoveries Than New Cases Ends

With 45,882 new cases India's Covid-19 caseload surpassed the grim 90-lakh mark, while the recoveries surged to 84.28 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 93.6 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 90,04,365 and the death toll climbed to 1,32,162 with coronavirus claiming 584 lives in a span of 24 hours. READ MORE

In a First for India, Signs of Covid-19 Herd Immunity Seen in Small Pune Population: Report

Close to 85 per cent of people in Pune who were found infected with the deadly coronavirus in an earlier serosurvey have developed protective antibodies, a new study revealed. The latest finding is the result of a follow-up study conducted in five areas- comprising three or four municipal wards each of the city. READ MORE

Entire Village in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul Found Covid-19 Positive

Barring one resident, the entire people in Thorang village in Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul have been tested positive for coronavirus . The outspread is being linked to a religious programme which was held a few days back. The social gathering is being blamed for the community transmission, sources say. READ MORE

Black 'Hair Dye' Drips Down Trump Lawyer's Cheeks as He Makes Claims about Democrats' 'Vote Fraud'

With hair dye streaming down his cheeks and Donald Trump watching on television, the US president’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani unleashed eyebrow-raising claims. Giuliani opened with a frontal attack on “corrupt” Democratic-led cities like Detroit he accused of purposely flipping thousands of votes to Biden, spoke of a plan from a centralized place to execute voter fraud, and warned of an “iron curtain of censorship” denying the American people facts about the election. READ MORE

ICC Changes Test Championship Rules, India Go Down from First to Second Place

Teams will be ranked based on the percentage of points earned from completed matches to determine the finalists of the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) next year, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said. The change in WTC rule, prompted by the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, allowed Australia (82.22%) to leapfrog India (75) to the top of the standings. READ MORE

Salman Khan Tests Negative for Covid-19 , Actor to Shoot for Bigg Boss 14 Weekend ka Vaar Today

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his family members have tested negative for the novel coronavirus , after their staff members were diagnosed with the disease, a source said. Khan and his kin were in isolation after their driver and two household staff members were diagnosed with COVID-19 last week. READ MORE