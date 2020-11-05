News18 Afternoon Digest: Biden Just One State Away from US Polls Victory as AP Gives Him 264 Electoral Votes & Other Top Stories

US Election 2020 Results LIVE Updates: Biden Just One State Away from Victory as AP Gives Him 264 Electoral Votes; Trump Plans Legal Action in Arizona, Nevada

President Trump’s campaign is considering taking legal action in Arizona and Nevada as votes are still being counted, two sources told CNN. As Trump’s path to victory has narrowed dramatically, the campaign pursued a tactic the President has often relied on throughout his life; litigation. FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES HERE

Trump Needs Pennsylvania, Biden Not So Much. What’s Happening in the ‘Blue Wall’ State Right Now

The so-called blue wall states — Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania — were long expected to play a pivotal role in the 2020 election, and that is indeed coming to pass. By midday Wednesday, Joe Biden was declared the winner in Wisconsin, and a few hours later he won Michigan. In Pennsylvania, President Donald Trump had an edge, but large numbers of early votes and results from Democratic strongholds like Philadelphia were still being processed. Biden won Wisconsin with a 20,000-vote lead over Trump. And he led by 67,000 votes to take Michigan. The outcome in Pennsylvania will say a lot about whether Trump indeed has a chance to make up the ground he appears to have lost with swing voters since 2016. READ MORE

'Who Talks Like This? Nonsense': 2 Days Before Final Phase of Voting, Nitish Raps Ally Yogi Over CAA

Three days before the final phase of voting, two allies have come face-to-face over Citizenship Amendment Act. UP CM and BJP's firebrand leader Yogi Adityanath's recent vow of "throwing intruders out" seems to have miffed his counterpart in Bihar who dubbed the remark as "faltu baat" (non-sense). Who talks like this? asked Nitish Kumar. "Some people are spreading propaganda. Who will get whom out of the country? No one has the power to throw anyone out as everyone belongs to India. We've always created an environment of harmony and tried to unite everyone," Kumar at a public rally in Kishanganj on Wednesday. READ MORE

Is Army Planning Pension Cut, Increase in Retirement Age for Officers? A Letter on Social Media Creates Flutter

Is Indian Army planning drastic cut in pension for officers seeking premature retirement from service and increase in retirement age? A recent letter from Department of Military Affairs (DMA) has created a flutter on social media platforms with many posting memes of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat mocking him for the move. The letter is signed by the Deputy Defence Advisor to Rawat, who heads the DMA in his capacity as Secretary. A report in Indian Express confirmed the authenticity of the letter through a senior officer in Army Headquarters. READ MORE

Canada Reports Rare Strain of Swine Flu Found in a Human, Authorities Start Contact Tracing

Canadian health authorities on Wednesday reported the country's first case of a human infected with the H1N2 virus, a rare strain of swine flu. The case, detected in the western province of Alberta in mid-October, appears to be isolated "and there is no increased risk to Albertans at this time," local health officials said in a statement. "This is the only influenza case reported in Alberta so far this flu season," the statement read. READ MORE

US Formally Exits Paris Climate Agreement. Here’s How it Will Impact India

The United States on Wednesday became the first country to formally exit the Paris climate agreement even as Americans waited anxiously for the results of the presidential election. The country’s formal exit from the agreement happened over three years after President Donald Trump, a staunch climate change denier, declared a pull-out from the climate accord in June 2017. In December 2015, the world reached the landmark agreement in Paris to combat global warming and to intensify actions for low carbon growth. The agreement’s key aim is to keep global temperatures rise in this century well below 2 degree Celsius above the pre-industrialisation levels and to limit temperature increase to 1.5 degree Celsius. The agreement came into force on November 4, 2016 and 189 countries have adopted it. READ MORE

Inside Aditya Narayan-Shweta Agarwal's Roka Ceremony: Udit Narayan Beams With Joy in Viral Pic

A picture from singer Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal’s Roka ceremony has made its way on social media. The couple recently announced wedding plans after 10 years of dating together. Aditya's close friend and comedian Bharti Singh also shared the same picture on her Insta story to congratulate the couple. In the photograph, which is being circulated online, Aditya Narayan can be seen dressed in grey shirt and denim while Shweta looks stunning in a pink salwar suit. The two are accompanied by Aditya's father Udit Narayan and other family members. READ MORE