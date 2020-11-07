News18 Afternoon Digest: Biden on the Cusp of Presidency, Bihar Votes in Final Phase and Other Top Stories

Biden on the Verge of Becoming 46th US President, All eyes on Pennsylvania, Georgia Projections

Democrat Joe Biden stands on the cusp of winning the presidency, four days after Election Day, as the long, exacting work of counting votes widened his lead over President Donald Trump in critical battleground states. High turnout, a massive number of mail-in ballots and slim margins between the two candidates all contributed to the delay in naming a winner. But Biden held leads in Pennsylvania, Nevada and Georgia, putting him in an ever-stronger position to capture the 270 Electoral College votes needed to take the White House. LIVE UPDATES

On Cusp of Presidency, Biden Vows Virus Action on 'Day One' as US Sees 3rd Day of Record Cases

The United States reported record new coronavirus cases for the third day in a row, as Joe Biden vowed to act against the pandemic on "day one" if he wins the presidential election in the world's worst-hit nation. More than 127,000 new infections were reported in the US on Friday, the third straight day of record cases, as votes from the bitterly fought presidential election were still being counted. The infection figures came as President Donald Trump, who survived a bout of Covid-19 in October and has been widely criticized over his handling of the crisis, trailed his Democratic challenger in the ongoing vote count. READ MORE

Voting Underway on 78 Assembly Seats in 3rd and Final Phase of Bihar Elections

An estimated 7.70% of the total 2.35 crore electors exercised their franchise till 9 am in the 78 assembly seats of Bihar where the third and final phase of elections were underway on Saturday. The poll opened at 7 am in these seats spread across 15 districts of north Bihar. Voting is simultaneously taking place for the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat in West Champaran district where a by-election has been necessitated by the death of the sitting JD(U) MP Baidyanath Mahto. LIVE UPDATES

Trump's Chief of Staff Who Attended Events Without Mask is Covid Positive

President Donald Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows has tested positive for Covid-19 , US media reported late Friday. Meadows, 61, told people he had coronavirus after the election, CNN reported. He first tested positive on Wednesday, a day after the poll, according to the New York Times. Meadows was part of a crowd in a room at the White House early on Wednesday when Trump spoke to around 150 of his top aides and supporters, the Washington Post reported. READ MORE

Case Registered Against Milind Soman for Running Nude on Goa Beach, Circulating Pic

Model-actor-fitness enthusiast Milind Soman has been booked by the South Goa district police for promoting obscenity after he shared a photo of himself running nude on the beach. This comes after an FIR was registered against Poonam Pandey followed by her arrest for shooting an ‘obscene video’ in Goa. “An organisation called Goa Suraksha Manch had given a complaint against Milind Soman for running nude on a beach in South Goa and then circulating those pictures on social media,” ANI quoted Pankaj Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police South Goa (via) as saying. READ MORE

Gautam Gambhir Suggests Virat Kohli Should be Removed from Captaincy

Virat Kohli’s leadership has once again come under the scanner after the RCB were knocked of the IPL tournament by SRH, who won the eliminator by six wickets. Mincing no words, former India opener Gautam Gambhir said Kohli needs to be held accountable for their performances. “100%, because the problem is about accountability. Eight years into the tournament (without a trophy), eight years is a long time. Tell me any other captain…forget about captain, tell me any other player who would have got eight years and wouldn’t have won the title and would have still continued with it,” Gambhir told Cricinfo. READ MORE

'This Moment Won't Define My Career': Johnny Depp Out of Fantastic Beasts Franchise After Losing 'Wife Beater' Case

Johnny Depp has exited the Fantastic Beasts franchise following his failed libel case against The Sun tabloid newspaper for a 2018 article that labeled him a wife beater. Depp said Friday in a letter posted on Instagram that he would depart the role of the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald after the studio requested his resignation. Warner Bros. confirmed Depp’s departure and said the role will be recast. READ MORE