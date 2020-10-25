News18 Afternoon Digest: Biden Slams Trump’s ‘Filthy India’ Remark, Bhagwat Backs CAA in Dussehra Speech and Other Top Stories

Not How You Talk About Friends, Says Joe Biden As Trump Shifts Climate Change Blame on 'Filthy' India

Slamming President Donald Trump for his comment on India's air pollution, former vice president and Democratic Party's presidential nominee Joe Biden on Saturday said he and his running mate Kamala Harris deeply value America's partnership with India. "It's not how you talk about friends and it's not how you solve global challenges like climate change," Biden said in a tweet, two days after Trump during a presidential debate accused China, India and Russia of not taking care of their "filthy" air.

Muslims Misled into Thinking CAA Aimed at Restricting Their Population, Says Bhagwat in Dussehra Speech

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday claimed that Muslims were misled into thinking the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was aimed at reducing their population. In his customary Vijaya Dashami speech, Bhagwat said that a tense atmosphere was created in the country that threatened communal harmony when "opportunists" took advantage of the delicate situation caused by the "myths" around the Act, and unleashed "organised violence".

Lee Kun-hee, Who Made South Korea's Samsung a Global Powerhouse, Dies at 78

Lee Kun-hee, who built Samsung Electronics into a global powerhouse in smartphones, semiconductors and televisions, died on Sunday after spending more than six years in hospital following a heart attack, the company said. Lee, who was 78, is the latest second-generation leader of a South Korean family-controlled conglomerate, or chaebol, to die, leaving potentially thorny succession issues for the third generation.

Mizoram to Shut Reopened Schools Due to Rising Number of Locally Transmitted Covid-19 Cases

The Mizoram government has decided to shut all schools that were reopened for students of classes 10 and 12 due to the rising number of locally transmitted Covid-19 cases and also because some students have tested positive for the infection, Education Minister Lalchhandama Ralte said on Sunday. The schools, that were reopened for the students of the two classes on October 16, besides hostels, will remain closed from Monday as the state will observe 'COVID-19 no tolerance fortnight', he said.

Europe Battles Virus Surge, Countries Tighten Measures as WHO Warns Of 'Exponential' Cases

More countries tightened anti-coronavirus measures on Saturday, with France extending a curfew and Belgium bringing forward its own curbs as new infections surged in many parts of the world. After Germany recorded its 10,000th coronavirus death, Chancellor Angela Merkel urged people to stay indoors. Polish President Andrzej Duda, meanwhile, became the latest public figure to test positive. The World Health Organization has warned of an "exponential" rise in infections threatening health systems' ability to cope with a second wave of cases.

Funeral-themed Surprise Parties New Hit on Twitter after Man Shares Moving Video of His Birthday

Birthday parties are an interesting affair when your friends and family plan a surprise for you. But how would you react if instead of your birthday party, you receive a funeral party? This weird incident happened with American lawyer Eli McCann whose boyfriend threw a surprise funeral for his birthday because he believed that people shouldn't have to die in order to witness how their friends gather and express their love for them.