News18 Afternoon Digest: Biden Told Another Kabul Terror Attack 'Likely', 3 from TN Held in Mysuru Gangrape Case & Other Top Stories

Biden Told Another Kabul Terror Attack ‘Likely’, Next Few Days Will Be’ Most Dangerous’

The national security team of President Joe Biden on Friday told him that another terror attack is “likely" in Kabul and that the next few days of this mission will be the “most dangerous" period to date, according to a White House official. This was shared with the President when he met in the Situation Room with his national security team, including top commanders and diplomats in the field.

3 from Tamil Nadu Arrested in Mysuru Gangrape Case, K’taka Home Minister Calls Probe a Success

Home Minister Araga Gnanendra on Saturday called the Mysore gang rape case a success and said they will give out all details in a couple of hours. Top Police sources have confirmed that six have been accused, out of which at least three have been arrested. All of them are from Tamil Nadu. A student in Karnataka was gang-raped near Mysore on Tuesday evening and her friend was badly beaten up on objecting.

Kolkata’s Single Mothers Come Out in Support of Actor-turned-MP Nusrat Jahan

Bengali film actor and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan gave birth to a son on Thursday. The actor, who has been in a live-in relationship with actor Yash Dasgupta since 2020, has refused to divulge the name of her baby’s father. After her child’s birth, single mothers of Kolkata have come out in her support. Visual artist Elena Banik got divorced from her husband in 2003. Speaking to TOI, Alina said, “I was in a relationship, but we couldn’t get married. I miscarried in 2010 after conceiving my first child."

Tej Pratap in Mathura Amid Discord in RJD, Family

Amid the continuing internal tussle within one of Bihar’s leading political parties — Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Lalu Prasad’s eldest son Tej Pratap Yadav has headed to Mathura in ‘search of peace’. Sources said that he has discussed the family discord with his Guru and has decided to embrace spirituality for the time being. These days he is on a religious tour to the pilgrimage city of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh.

President Kovind to lay Foundation Stone of Uttar Pradesh’s First Ayush University Today

President Ram Nath Kovind will lay the foundation stone for Uttar Pradesh’s first Ayush University at Pipri-Tarkulha village in Bhahat block of Gorakhpur district on Saturday (August 28). President Kovind will also inaugurate Guru Gorakhnath University, run by Gorakshapeeth at Sonbarsa Maniram on the historic occasion. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will attend the event.

Cheque Rule Change: High Value Cheques to Bounce If you don’t Inform Bank, Details Here

With the ever-increasing cases of bank fraud in the country, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had introduced the Positive Pay System in January of 2021. It was essentially rolled out as a tool designed to detect fraudulent activity. This is done by matching specific information related to the cheque that is issued by you, the issuer, for clearing. As per the new rule, customers who are looking to issue cheques will have to inform their respective banks about the cheque details via net/mobile banking or a physical visit to the branch. If the issuer fails to inform the bank prior to the cheque being issued, then the cheques will bounce. This could prove a hurdle for senior citizens or people who are unfamiliar with online/net banking. Alternatively, some banks also offer their customers the facility to inform about the cheque via SMS, ATM or even email.

Vulnerability In Dating App Bumble Revealed Users’ Location; Now Fixed By Company

Dating app Bumble has been found to have a vulnerability that could have allowed an attacker to find the precise location of other users. The vulnerability was found by security researcher Robert Heaton, who works as a software engineer at the payments company named Stripe. Upon finding the vulnerability, Heaton even developed and executed an attack to test his findings. In a blog post, Heaton indicated that the vulnerability, if exploited by an attacker, could use Bumble‘s app and service to discover a user’s home address as well as track their movements in the real world to some degree. Heaton reported his findings to Bumble, after which it was patched just three days later. Heaton even received a bug bounty bonus of $2,000 (roughly Rs 1,47,000) for his finding.

