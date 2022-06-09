News18 Afternoon Digest: Big Jump in Daily Covid Tally, India Records 7,240 New Cases; Maharashtra Among Top Contributors & Other Stories

Big Jump in Daily Covid Tally, India Records 7,240 New Cases; Maharashtra Among Top Contributors

The single-day rise in new coronavirus infections in the country was recorded over 7,000 after 99 days, registering around 39 per cent jump in daily cases, while the daily positivity rate crossed 2 per cent after 111 days, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. READ MORE

One Dead, 18 Injured in Mumbai Building Collapse; 2 Persons Rescued from Rubble

A 55-year-old man was killed and 18 other people were injured after a three-storey residential building collapsed in suburban Bandra on Thursday, a civic official said, adding that two of the injured persons were rescued from the rubble. The ground-plus-two storey structure in Maharashtra Nagar locality near the Western Express Highway collapsed around 12.30 am, the official said. READ MORE

Poll Game or Gala? Pilot Blames BJP for Cong’s Resort Politics as MLAs ‘Party’ in Udaipur Before RS Elections

Amid visuals of Rajasthan MLAs lodged together in an Udaipur resort ahead of the crucial Rajya Sabha elections, former state Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said there was no ‘forceful attempt or coercion’ and that the leaders ‘wanted to be together’. READ MORE

Over 1,000 Monkeypox Cases Reported in 29 Countries So Far, WHO Warns of ‘Real Risk’

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday said that more than a thousand cases of monkeypox are now confirmed, adding that the risk of monkeypox becoming established in non-endemic nations is “real”. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the UN health agency was not recommending mass vaccination against the virus and that no deaths had been reported so far from the outbreaks. READ MORE

Delhi Police Files FIR Against Nupur Sharma, Naveen Jindal and Others Over Hate Messages on Social Media

The Delhi Police on Wednesday registered a case against some people who are allegedly spreading messages of hate, inciting various groups and creating situations which is detrimental for the maintenance of public tranquillity. READ MORE

‘End of an Era’ – Mithali Raj, the G.O.A.T, Who Put Indian Women’s Cricket on the World Map

A glorious chapter in women’s cricket came to an end on Wednesday with India’s most successful batter and successful captain, Mithali Raj, retiring from international cricket. The 39-year-old Mithali from Hyderabad has accumulated 10,868 international runs across the three formats and dominated the Women’s ODIs like nobody else in a career spanning 22 years and 274 days (from June 26 1999 to March 27, 2022) that includes five Women’s World Cup editions. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.