News18 Afternoon Digest: 'Big Parties Treated Me Like an Untouchable': Owaisi, US Records Over 2 Lakh Covid Cases in 24 Hrs and Other Top Stories

From Tejashwi to Owaisi, Left: 'Express Rides' That Rerouted Bihar as State Hops on to NDA's 'Double Engine'

After decades of leading social movements and mobilizing youth, students and women, the Left used a leg-up from the RJD to parley its existing base into a respectable tally.The NDA was incoherent, in contrast to the well-coordinated mahagathbandhan, implying that caste arithmetic played a significant role even in the face of anti-incumbency, post-pandemic blues and internal differences. READ MORE

'WOW' Factor That Pulled the Mahagathbandhan ​Just Short of Half-way Mark

The memories of 15 years of RJD rule seems to have had a lingering undertone, just enough to hold back the aged and the elderly in endorsing the children seeking 'badlav'.Post polls surveys on TV channels may have given a clear edge to the MGB, data collected by party pollsters showed Bihar 2020 would be a very close race. In retrospect, as political observers look back, they seem to have missed or under-sampled the WOW factor this election- Women, who seems to have voted for security over everything else. READ MORE

Delhi Struggles to Breathe as Air Turns Poison, '500' AQI Indicates Worst Health Impacts, Says Expert

Stations across Delhi have been reporting an air quality index (AQI) of ‘500’, the highest value on the pollution measurement metric because it cannot be measured beyond it. The whopping numbers are not only indicating the concentration of the hazardous particulate matter Delhi- NCR region but it reveals that these numbers are much higher than indicated by the maximum index value of '500'. READ MORE

'Big Parties Treated Me Like an Untouchable': Owaisi After AIMIM's 5-seat Win in Bihar Elections

Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen, which was given tags like 'vote cutter' and spoiler in the Bihar assembly polls, won five Muslim-dominated seats. And said its critics have got a befitting reply from the people. With the election results on a knife's edge earlier in the day, many thought AIMIM could play a key role in the formation of the next government in case there was a hung assembly. READ MORE

US Records New High of Over 2,00,000 Covid Cases in 24 Hours, Total Tally Mounts to 10,238,243

The United States far exceeded its previous daily record of new Covid-19 cases, adding 201,961 cases in 24 hours, as per Johns Hopkins University tally. The high number, partly due to data delayed over the weekend, took total cases in the US to 10,238,243, with a total of 239,588 deaths, as of 8:30 pm (0130 GMT). In the 24-hour period, 1,535 deaths from Covid-19 were registered, a record in recent months as the US struggles to contain the spread of the pandemic. READ MORE

Anushka Sharma Catches Virat Kohli in a 'Diligent Act'; See Pic

In an Instagram story shared by his wife Anushka Sharma, who is pregnant with the couple's first child, Kohli can be seen cleaning his ‘muddy’ spikes. Anushka captioned the picture, "Caught the husband diligently cleanly his muddy spikes before the tour". READ MORE

'Without Question Rohit Sharma Should be the Indian T20 Captain'

Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians to their fifth IPL title, after an emphatic victory over Delhi Capitals. Once again he proved his credentials as a skipper and brought home another trophy. With this, there are many believers now who think that Rohit should lead India in T20Is as well, instead of Virat Kohli. READ MORE