News18 Afternoon Digest: Bihar Cop Forces Woman to Give Body Massage for Getting Her Son Out of Jail & Other Stories

PM Modi to Host 100+ Eminent Punjabis, Including Team of NRIs, at His Residence Today. Watch Action from 5:30 PM

Adelegation of over 100 eminent members of the Punjabi and Sikh communities will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today at his residence. The delegation will also comprise more than 25 non-resident Indians from various countries. READ MORE

Bihar Cop Forces Woman to Give Body Massage for Getting Her Son Out of Jail; Suspended

In an atrocious incident, a woman was forced to give body massage to an officer in-charge of a police post in Saharsa district in Bihar to get her son out of jail. The cop, who has now been suspended, can be heard talking to a lawyer in the footage. READ MORE

IMD Has Painted Some Parts of India ‘Orange’ Amid Heatwave. News18 Explains What Colour-coded Weather Alerts Mean

As heatwave blisters large swathes of India, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an ‘orange alert’ for the next four days for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra. But what do these colour codes mean? And how are they decided upon? READ MORE

Amid Row Over Loudspeakers, UP Clerics Ask Muslims to Offer ‘Alvida Namaz’ Only at Home, Mosques

Amid the ongoing controversy over the use of loudspeakers, Muslim clerics have appealed to people to offer the ‘Alvida’ Namaz on the occasion of last Friday of Ramzan only in designated places to avoid causing any inconvenience to others. READ MORE

American Family Wanted To Carry Home Unexploded Shell As Souvenir, Create Panic At Israel Airport

An American family set off a bomb scare at Israel’s main airport on Thursday when they showed security inspectors an unexploded shell which they found while visiting the Golan Heights and had packed for their return trip, authorities said. READ MORE

Axis Bank Share Price Slips 5% On Q4 Results; Should Investors Buy, Hold or Sell?

Axis Bank Share Price: Axis Bank shares dropped around 5 per cent on Friday to hit a low of Rs 739 on BSE a day after the company posted quarterly earnings. Axis Bank, one of the largest private-sector lenders in India, reported a massive 54 per cent on-year growth in standalone profit for the quarter ended March, largely driven by a significant fall in provisions and improved asset quality. Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, grew 16.7 per cent to Rs 8,819 crore with credit growth of 15 per cent and deposits growth of 19 per cent. READ MORE

It is Not Easy Being Virat Kohli

It is not easy being Virat Kohli. Not easy when he is scoring runs by the tons for the country or for his IPL franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore. Neither is it easy being Kohli when he is not scoring runs and finding different ways of getting out, as if bad luck is chasing him for a prolonged period and in whatever he does with the bat. READ MORE

