News18 Afternoon Digest: Bird Flu Confirmed in Delhi, Impeachment Proceedings Against Trump and Other Top Stories

Bird Flu Confirmed In Delhi, 9,000 Birds to be Culled in Maharashtra's Parbhani

The bird flu outbreak, that is being reported across several states, has also been confirmed in Maharashtra. While dead crows sparked fears in Mumbai, bird flu was confirmed in Parbhani, where authorities will cull around 9,000 birds. Meanwhile, the Delhi Animal Husbandry department confirmed bird flu spread in the city after testing eight samples. Birds were also reported dead in Latur and Amravati.

Impeachment Proceedings Against Donald Trump on Monday: What You Need to Know

In the aftermath of Donald Trump supporters storming the US Capitol, Democrats in the US House of Representatives want Vice President Mike Pence to use the 25th Amendment to remove the outgoing president from office. Reports say that speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi will introduce a resolution asking Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment.

China Allows WHO Officials to Visit Over A Year After Emergence of Covid

Over a year after the first cases of the novel coronavirus was detected in China, the country has for the first time, allowed a team of World Health Organisation officials to visit. China's deputy head of the National Health Commission however said that when the WHO team, which will visit Wuhan, has not yet been decided. Experts from China will visit Wuhan with the WHO officials.

Explosion in Radiant Warmer May Have Caused Bhandara Hospital Fire, Reveals Initial Probe

The fire that broke out at Bhandara General Hospital was likely to be caused by an explosion in one of the several radiant warmers in the Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU), believe the officials who carried out a preliminary inspection at the hospital on Sunday. A total of 10 babies died in the SNCU of Bhandara District General hospital on Saturday.

Vogue Cover of Kamala Harris Was Meant to Break Stereotypes. It Made Her Skin 'Lighter'

Kamala Harris' Vogue cover was supposed to be a landmark moment: It was supposed to be a visual representation for all young women looking up at traditionally male-dominated positions and seeing a woman, especially a woman of colour, break the glass ceiling. Instead, the cover has become the center of controversy for allegedly 'lightning' Harris' skin colour.

India vs Australia, 3rd Test at Sydney, Day 5: Injured Vihari, Ashwin Battle on After Tea

India vs Australia, 3rd Test at Sydney, Day 5, Live Scores and Updates: IND 288-5, chasing 407: It's all happening here. Short ball after short ball. Ashwin gets hit on the hand by a Cummins delivery. Gets attention from physio and bats on. Then an edge over slips. Then a dropped catch by Abbott at square leg.