News18 Afternoon Digest: BJP Chief JP Nadda to Send Final List for Cabinet Expansion Today: Karnataka CM; Sensex Crosses 54,000 for First Time

BJP Chief JP Nadda to Send Final List for Cabinet Expansion Today, Says Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the central leadership of the BJP will send the final list of the new ministers to be inducted in his cabinet on Wednesday morning, as some issues are yet to be resolved. Bommai also said if he receives the list in the morning, the oath-taking ceremony could take place on Wednesday or some other auspicious day. READ MORE

Accounting for More Than 80% of New Infections Worldwide, is ‘Delta’ Making Younger ‘Sicker, Quicker’?

In Baton Rouge, Louisiana, young adults with none of the usual risk factors for severe forms of the disease — such as obesity or diabetes — are also arriving in ERs, desperately ill. It isn’t clear why they are so sick. Many of the patients with COVID-19 now arriving at the hospital are not just unvaccinated — they are much younger than 50, a stark departure from the frail, older patients seen when the pandemic first surged last year. READ MORE

Sensex Crosses 54,000 for First Time; Nifty Soars Past 16,200. Key Market Updates

Equity benchmark Sensex rallied over 400 points in early trade on Wednesday and soared past the 54,000 mark, led by gains in index majors Infosys, HDFC and ICICI Bank amid a positive trend in global markets. After scaling its lifetime peak of 54,256.13 in opening trade, the 30-share index was trading 415.33 points or 0.77 per cent higher at 54,238.69 in initial deals. READ MORE

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Urged to Quit After Damning Report Details Sexual Harassment

US President Joe Biden joined leading Democrats Tuesday in calling on powerful New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign after an independent investigation concluded that he sexually harassed multiple women. Cuomo, who drew praise nationwide for his early pandemic response, denied inappropriate conduct and resisted immediate calls to quit after the probe found he harassed current and former New York state employees. READ MORE

WhatsApp Adds Snapchat-Inspired ‘View Once’ for More Privacy: How it Works

WhatsApp has started rolling out a new feature dubbed ‘View Once,’ nearly two months after confirming its development. As the name of the tool suggests, the option lets users send videos and photos that can be viewed only once. The Facebook-owned company announced the development across its social media channels, and the tool is said to give “more control" over chats privacy. READ MORE

PM Narendra Modi Lauds Lovlina Borgohain For Winning Olympics Bronze on Debut

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded Lovlina Borgohain for her ‘tenacity’ and ‘determination’ after the India boxer lost in the women’s welterweight semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics to settle for bronze on Wednesday. Up against the reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli in the semifinal, Lovlina gave her best shot but ultimately the Turkish overpowered her and eventually won 5-0 despite the Indian starting well on an aggressive note. READ MORE

