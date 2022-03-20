News18 Afternoon Digest: BJP Discusses Yogi Cabinet in UP; Suspense on Next Manipur CM to be Over Soon & Other Top Stories

UP: Caste, Regional Equations on Mind as BJP Discusses Yogi Cabinet, Shah in Lucknow Tomorrow

After a massive win in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in the process of making last-minute tweaks to the list of chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s cabinet and council of ministers. This, senior party leaders said, is being done on the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have a perfect balance in the cabinet and council, with proper representation to every section of society.

BJP president JP Nadda, Manipur’s acting chief minister N Biren Singh, and National General Secretary (Org) of BJP B L Santhosh arrived at the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi late Saturday night. Caretaker CM of Goa and BJP leader Pramod Sawant also participated in the meeting.

It has been 10 days since the BJP bagged the numbers in the Manipur Assembly election to form the government without requiring help from any other party. Suspense, however, still looms over the chief minister pick. While Manipur caretaker Chief Minister N Biren Singh successfully led the state government in the last five years, there are other contenders for the CM chair as well.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly sent shockwaves among his top military generals as he disclosed his plans to carry out a “nuclear evacuation drill” after “moving his family to a safe and secret underground city”.

Bollywood lovebirds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif stepped out for a dinner date on Saturday afternoon along with their respective family members, and the pictures shared by the paparazzi prove that the two families had a sweet time bonding with each other. They were clicked at Bastian Worli, Mumbai. For their date night, Katrina had sported a denim-on-denim look, whereas Vicky chose a casual black tee with grey pants. Katrina’s mother Suzanne Turquotte had joined them and later, Vicky’s parents joined in. His brother Sunny Kaushal, too, was clicked with the family.

