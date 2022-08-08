News18 Afternoon Digest: BJP-JD(U) At Dead End? Nitish Skipped PM-Led Niti Aayog Meet, 'Dialled Sonia Gandhi' & Other Top Stories

Manhunt on to Nab ‘BJP Leader’ Shrikant Tyagi Seen Abusing Woman in Viral Video, Bulldozers Action at His Noida Residence | WATCH

A massive manhunt by Noida Police is underway to nab Shrikant Tyagi who was seen assaulting a woman at a housing complex and identified himself as the national executive member of the BJP’s Kisan Morcha and national co-coordinator of its Yuva Samiti, claims that the Saffron party has denied. READ MORE

Agencies on Lookout for Woman ‘Master’ With IS Link Who ‘Radicalised’ Arrested Jamia University Student

Mohsin Ahmad, a Jamia Millia Islamia University student allegedly raising funds for Islamic State (ISIS) and arrested on Saturday by the NIA, is merely an agent of his ‘master’ who radicalised him to work for the terror outfit, News18 has learnt. READ MORE

BJP-JD(U) At Dead End? Nitish Skipped PM-Led Niti Aayog Meet, ‘Dialled Sonia Gandhi’

By skipping the Niti Aayog meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, Bihar chief minister and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar has steered clear of invites by the BJP-led Union government for the fourth time now since July 17, adding fuel to the buzz over tension between allies. Sources privy to the developments told News18 that Nitish Kumar had dialled Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday and has sought time to meet her. READ MORE

Air of Invincibility in Lucknow, UP Talks of ‘Yogi Model’ & An Azamgarh Lesson for ‘Behenji’ | News18 Analysis?

There is an air of political invincibility in Lucknow. A confident Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during the party’s state unit training session in Chitrakoot earlier this month, enhanced his earlier target of 75+ Lok Sabha seats in 2024 to the ambition of sweeping all 80 seats. READ MORE

Israel and Palestinian Militants Declare Gaza Truce After 3-Day Clash

Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group declared a truce late on Sunday, raising hopes of an end to the most serious flare-up on the Gaza frontier in more than a year. Israeli forces pounded Palestinian targets through the weekend, triggering rocket attacks against its cities, which largely tapered off by the time the truce came into effect at 23:30 (20:30 GMT). READ MORE

Shah Rukh Khan Gets Angry, Moves Away After Fan Tries To Hold His Hand; Aryan Calms Him Down

Shah Rukh Khan was not happy when a fan tried to forcefully stop him for a take a picture with him at the Mumbai airport. On Sunday evening, Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, and AbRam Khan made a rare joint appearance at the airport. The Bollywood superstar and his sons were seen making their way out of the Mumbai airport, following a flight together. READ MORE

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here