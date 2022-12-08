News18 Afternoon Digest: BJP Makes History, Headed For Record Win in Gujarat; Congress Maintains Slight Lead in HP

Good afternoon readers,

In today’s edition of our digest, we are covering the ongoing results of the high-stake elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, several by-elections being held across the country, along with our exclusive analysis on the same.

Gujarat Elections: BJP Makes History on PM Modi’s Home Turf, Smashes Cong’s 1985 Record

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) numbers shot up in early trends as soon as counting of votes for the Gujarat Assembly polls 2022 began on Thursday morning. While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is struggling to enter even double digits in terms of seats as per trends, the Congress is behind the BJP but not anywhere close. READ MORE

Himachal Elections: Congress Wins 6 Seats, BJP Grabs 8; Possibility of Hung Assembly?

The Himachal Pradesh cliffhanger is raising anxieties with Congress maintaining a steady razor-thin lead against the BJP. The AAP has not yet seen a lead, but independents are making a mark and parties are huddling to prevent poaching. Eyes are also on what way independents could swing in. READ MORE

Did Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Blinder Make Congress Miss the Bus in Gujarat?

There are two Congresses — one which is on a march with the Bharat Jodo Yatra and has detached itself from real politics and electoral performance and the other which is now left wondering what lies ahead. In 2017, Congress won 77 seats in Gujarat, restricting the BJP to below 100. It etched its hold in Saurashtra’s tribal and rural belt. But in 2022, as BJP registered a historic win by breaking its previous record, the Congress dipped massively. READ MORE

By Election: SP Leads in UP with Massive Support, Congress Ahead in Raj, C’garh; BJP Trailing in Bihar

Samajwadi Party candidate Dimple Yadav is leading with 1,05,014 votes in Mainpuri against BJP’s Raghuraj Singh Shakya. So far, Dimple Yadav has got 2,50,744 votes while the BJP candidate has got 1,45,730 votes. The Samajwadi Party has also maintained a lead in Khatauli and Rampur. READ MORE

Modi Magic, Rahul Low-Show, Rural-Tribal Sweep: How BJP Scripted History With Biggest-Ever Win in Gujarat

Yahan to Bas Modi Hi Hai, Unka Jaadu Barkarar Hai”. Sabir Miya, an aged Muslim voter in Kheda in Gujarat, had told News18 last week when asked why the BJP could achieve a historic win in Gujarat this time. Senior BJP leaders in the state said the target was not the majority mark of 92 seats but 128 seats, which would be the BJP’s best-ever performance in Modi’s home state. READ MORE

Delhi’s Pollution Improves Slightly; Mumbai Remains in ‘Very Poor’ Category, AQI at Over 300

While air quality Index in Delhi showed slight improvement, although remaining in the “poor" category, Mumbai is still reeling under a thick smog for the fourth consecutive day.Mumbai has been recording AQI in the “very poor" category, and almost touched that of Delhi on Wednesday. System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) recorded an AQI of 306 in Mumbai, and 309 in Delhi, both in “very poor" category. READ MORE

HDFC Bank Raises MCLR Rate; Loans, EMIs Get Costlier

HDFC Bank, India’s largest private sector lender, has raised its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR), effective from December 7, 2022, thus making home, vehicle and personal loans expensive. Its overnight MCLR has risen to 8.30 per cent from 8.20 per cent earlier. READ MORE

