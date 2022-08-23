News18 Afternoon Digest: BJP MLA Raja Singh Arrested in Hyderabad Over Comments On Prophet Mohammed & Other Stories

Exclusive | Russia Assures Intel Sharing With India After Detention of ISIS Terrorist Tasked With Killing Nupur Sharma

Russia has assured India full cooperation and intelligence sharing on terrorism-related matters following the detention of an Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist who underwent special training to carry out a suicide attack against suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for offensive comments on Prophet Mohammed. READ MORE

BJP MLA Raja Singh Arrested in Hyderabad Over Comments On Prophet Mohammed

Raja Singh, BJP MLA from Goshamahal, was arrested in Hyderabad on Tuesday for alleged derogatory comments against Prophet Mohammed in a video uploaded to social media. The arrest came hours after large-scale protests erupted in the city in the early hours of Tuesday over Singh’s remarks. READ MORE

Sonali Phogat, BJP Leader & Bigg Boss 14 Participant, Dies of Heart Attack in Goa

BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat died of a heart attack in Goa on Monday night, police officials said. The 41-year-old leader had complained of uneasiness to her staff on Monday after which she was taken to the hospital. READ MORE

‘Aap Sab Mere Parivar Ho’: Rishi Sunak Says He Wants to Change UK-India Relationship to Make it More Two-way

Britain’s prime ministerial candidate Rishi Sunak said he wants to change the UK-India relationship to make it a more two-way exchange that opens up easy access to UK students and companies in India. During a campaign hustings event hosted by the Conservative Friends of India (CFIN) diaspora organisation in north London on Monday evening, the former Chancellor greeted the largely British Indian gathering with a mix of traditional greetings such as namaste, salaam, khem cho, and kidda. READ MORE

This Adani Group Stock Gains 47% in A Month, Rises 326% So Far This Year; Do you Own?

Adani Stocks: Shares of Adani Power hit a new high of Rs 428.20, up 4 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market. This came after the company announced that it has agreed to acquire the thermal power assets of DB Power for the enterprise value of nearly Rs 7,017 crore. BSE Sensex has dipped around 0.38 per cent but Adani Power’s share price has surged about 326 per cent. READ MORE

Rahul Dravid Tests Positive for Covid-19; Unlikely to Travel With Team for Asia Cup 2022: Reports

India head coach Rahul Dravid has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 just days ahead of the Asia Cup 2022 and is unlikely to travel with the team to Dubai for the competition starting August 28. Dravid had not travelled with the Indian ODI team for the Zimbabwe tour and VVS Laxman had taken over the coaching duties. India beat Zimbabwe 3-0 in the three-match ODI series. READ MORE

