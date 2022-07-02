News18 Afternoon Digest: BJP National Executive Meet Kicks Off in Hyderabad, PM Modi to Arrive Shortly; Udaipur Killers Tried to Join BJP for Yrs

BJP National Executive Meet Updates: Hyderabad Session Kicks Off, Rajnath, Modi to Arrive Shortly

BJP National Executive Meet Updates: The Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda will inaugurate the two-day office bearers meeting today around 10 am in Hyderabad. While the city has saffron with huge banners and hoardings welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao has again decided to not meet the PM. KCR is scheduled to receive Opposition’s presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha at Begumpet Airport, who will arrive just a couple of hours before PM Modi. Only one TRS minister has been deployed to receive the prime minister, while all other ministers will receive Sinha. READ MORE

As Eknath Shinde’s Rebellion Defangs Thackerays, NCP Steps in to Fill Void, Teetering Congress Veers Off Target

Those who concluded that the Maharashtra political crisis was done and dusted, with the BJP defanging the Shiv Sena and putting all its might behind rebel Eknath Shinde who was elevated to the post of chief minister, seem to have hit a blind spot with reference to the Sena’s allies — the NCP and Congress — who, so far, have been tepid in their response to the MVA government falling like a pack of cards. While not many expected the marriage of convenience of the ideologically opposed parties to last long, what caught the partners by surprise was the fact that it was internal rumblings within the Sena and not the allies that brought down the barely 31-month-old government. READ MORE

Scared Delhi-Jabalpur SpiceJet Passengers Fan Themselves Using Booklets Amid Smoke in Cabin at 5,000 Feet

A Delhi-Jabalpur SpiceJet flight had to return to the Indira Gandhi International Airport after the passengers noticed smoke inside the aircraft while it was passing 5,000ft on Saturday. “On July 2, 2022, SpiceJet Q400 aircraft was operating SG-2962 (Delhi-Jabalpur). While passing 5000ft, the crew noticed smoke in the cabin. The pilots decided to return back to Delhi. Aircraft landed safely at Delhi and passengers were safely disembarked,” a Spicejet spokesperson was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. The SG-2862 flight which took off from Delhi at 6:15 AM and was bound for Jabalpur, landed back at Delhi airport at 7:00 AM. READ MORE

Udaipur Killers Tried to Join BJP for Yrs, Had ‘Proudly’ Customised Bike Plate With 26/11 Numbers: Report

Mohammad Ghaus and Riyaz Attari, the two men accused of murdering tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur had been trying to join BJP’s minority cell in Rajasthan for years, according to a report. Lal had allegedly expressed support on social media for suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma over her derogatory comments about the Prophet. Attari had been navigating himself through the party with the help of BJP followers, said a report by India Today. After his return from pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia in 2019, he had been welcomed by Irshad Chainwala, a decade old member of the BJP Minorty Morcha. READ MORE

Putin Blamed The West For Food, Energy Crisis And Price Surges During Call With PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian president Vladimir Putin spoke on the telephone on Friday to discuss the situation in Ukraine. During the call PM Modi reiterated India’s commitment to global peace and diplomacy. The Russian president Putin during the conversation discussed with PM Modi the global food security issues stemming from the conflict in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin told PM Modi a number of nations disrupted the entire system of free trade in food stuffs which led to substantial price hikes. He further said the situation was complicated due to sanctions on Russia which Putin called illegitimate. READ MORE

Destruction of Evidence, Criminal Conspiracy Added to Charges Against Alt News’ Zubair by Delhi Police

Delhi Police on Saturday produced Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair before a court here in a case related to an objectionable tweet he had posted in 2018 against a Hindu deity and sought his 14-day judicial custody. Zubair was produced before the court on expiry of his five-day custodial interrogation. The police have also accused Zubair of conspiracy and evidence destruction in the case, and relevant sections of the FIR have been added to reflect this. The new charges are under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) and sec. 35 of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act. READ MORE

