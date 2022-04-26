News18 Afternoon Digest: BJP's 3S Mantra to Counter Dravidian Polarity in Tamil Nadu; Karnataka and Chhattisgarh Make Masks Compulsory & Other Stories

BJP’s Peninsular Pitch | Party Places Faith in 3S Mantra to Challenge Dravidian Polarity in Tamil Nadu

In Part 2 of the series, we chart the BJP’s interesting trajectory in Tamil Nadu as it tries to improve its emotional connect with the people while dealing with an unpredictable ally in the AIADMK. The picture of Amit Shah firmly holding Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai’s arm up in the air during a public rally is a telling reflection of the confidence the party has gained in recent months. Its solo run in the local body elections without the support of ally AIADMK has given the party a much-needed push. Senior leaders credit the BJP’s ‘profitable’ performance in the February 2022 local body elections to the organisational skills of the central and state leadership that worked in tandem to leave a definitive mark. READ MORE

Karnataka, Chhattisgarh Make Masks Compulsory Again as Cases Surge; Kerala, Tamil Nadu on Alert

Amid fresh COVID-19 concerns in different parts of the country and apprehensions of a possible fourth wave of the pandemic, the Karnataka and Chhattisgarh governments on Monday issued guidelines making wearing of face-masks compulsory. “Masks should be worn compulsorily, especially at places where there is a crowd and in indoor places, social distancing has to be maintained. Guidelines will be issued today to this effect. We have not taken any decision regarding imposing any penalty immediately,” Health Minister K Sudhakar said after taking part in a meeting with CM Basavaraj Bommai, senior ministers, officials and the COVID-19 technical advisory committee (TAC) of experts. READ MORE

Twitter Employees: Layoffs, Salary Structure, What Will Change When Elon Musk Takes Charge?

Elon Musk takes over Twitter, one of most popular social media platforms in the world, for a whopping $44-billion cash deal. A staunch supporter of free speech, Musk wants to make Twitter ‘better than ever’. The 16-year-old company will be a private entity and wholly owned by the celebrity CEO of Tesla after the deal is complete. What will happen to the employees of Twitter once Musk takes charge later this year? Hours after the announcement that Twitter had accepted Musk’s proposal, CEO Parag Agrawal clarified what this deal would mean for employees in a virtual call. READ MORE

BJP Leaders Claim Stones Hurled at Shobha Yatra in Andhra’s Nellore, Call for ‘Bulldozer Justice’

An incident of stone-pelting was reported in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore when a Hanuman Sobha Yatra was organised in the district, said BJP’s state co-in-charge Sunil Deodhar. According to a report in India Today, prior permission was taken by the administration for the rally. However, some people allegedly chanted slogans and made certain gestures when the rally came near a mosque. “Alarming Situation witnessed by Hindus yest’day in Nellore when stone pelting happened from Illegal mosque on ‘Hanuman Sobha Yatra’ also beer bottle was thrown on idol! Shame ! Mr YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. How long are you going to test the patience of Hindus? AP need #buldozerjustice,” Deodhar said in a tweet. READ MORE

Heatwave Warning in Parts of Maharashtra For Next 2 Days, No Relief For Delhi | Latest on Weather

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heatwave conditions in several parts of India – from Maharashtra to Odisha and Bengal over the next few days. As per IMD definition, a heat wave is when the temperature of any place crosses 40 degrees Celsius in the plains, 37 degrees in coastal areas, and 30 degrees in the hills. It also declares a heat wave when a place registers maximum temperature that is 4.5 to 6.4 degrees Celsius more than the normal temperature for the area for that day; and it is a severe heat wave if this temperature is over 6.4 degrees. READ MORE

Adani Wilmar Crosses 1 Lakh Crore in MCap After Surging 247% Since Listing

Adani Wilmar on Tuesday became the latest entrant in the elite 1 lakh crore market cap club as the stock hit an all time high of Rs 798 on Tuesday and rose as much as five percent from previous close. Shares have surged 247 per cent since listing on 8 February after being priced at Rs 230 apiece in Adani Wilmar IPO and have gained 54 per cent this month. This development follows Adani Power entering the same club yesterday. Other group firms to walk into the Rs 1 lakh crore club are Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas, Adani Enterprises, and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.