News18 Afternoon Digest: BMC Likely to Quarantine Pilgrims Arriving from Kumbh Mela, 4 Sikhs Among 8 Killed in FedEx Facility Mass Shooting in US & Other Stories

BMC Likely to Quarantine Pilgrims Arriving from Kumbh Mela

India on Saturday saw yet another record high of Covid-19 cases in 24 hours with 2,34,692 fresh Covid cases and 1,341 deaths. Active cases in India are now at 16,79,740. Ten States including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan have reported 79.32% of the new cases. READ MORE

Let Kumbh Mela Be Symbolic Given Covid Situation, Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took to Twitter and said that the Kumbh Mela should be made symbolic because of the Covid situation in the country. He said he got an update on the health of the Niranjan Akhada seers who had tested positive following the Kumbh Mela that was held in Haridwar in the past week. READ MORE

Election Commission Seeks Report on Sudden Death of BJP Polling Agent

The fifth phase of polling in West Bengal began at 7 am amid a Covid-19 spike across the country. There were reports of violence from Nadia and North 24 Parganas as polling began. The Election Commission has issued guidelines to political parties amid the spike while the TMC has called for combining the other three phases of polling. This comes even as Revolutionary Socialist Party candidate Pradip Kumar Nandi, who tested positive for COVID-19 four days ago, died at a hospital in Bengal. READ MORE

What’s Behind False Negatives and Why is RT-PCR Failing to Detect Covid Infections in Some Cases

Experts say more than the new coronavirus variant(s), faulty swab sample collection by untrained staff and wrong timing of testing are likely to be the main reasons. A symptomatic person can give you the infection with just one cough of sneeze. Hence, masks and social distancing are important, stated experts. READ MORE

4 Sikhs Among 8 Killed in FedEx Facility Mass Shooting in US, EAM Jaishankar Assures Help

At least eight people, including four Sikhs, were killed and five others were left injured in a mass shooting at a FedEx facility in the US state of Indiana, according to community leaders. The gunman, identified as 19-year-old Brandon Scott Hole of Indiana, allegedly died by suicide after the shooting on late Thursday night at the FedEx facility in Indianapolis, taking the toll to nine. READ MORE

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions Confirms Dostana 2 Recasting, Kartik Aaryan No Longer Its Part

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions has issued an official statement on social media regarding Dostana 2 recasting, confirming that Kartik Aaryan is no longer part of the upcoming film. Earlier in the day, there were multiple reports doing the round that Kartik had been fired from the movie due to his “unprofessional behaviour”. However, the production house didn’t divulge any details as to why they decided to recast the film by simply stating that “Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain dignified silence- we will be recasting Dostana 2.” READ MORE

