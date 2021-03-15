News18 Afternoon Digest: BMC to Decide on Night Curbs in 48hrs, Kerala CM Vijayan Files Nomination & Other Top Stories

State, BMC Reviewing Situation, Decision on Night Curbs in 48hrs, Says Mumbai Mayor; Maha Accounts for Over 58% of Active Covid-19 Case

Urging people to follow Covid-19 norms with folded hands, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar today said that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the state authorities are reviewing the situation for the next 48 hours, following which night curfew may be announced in the financial capital.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Files Nomination; With Mega Rallies, it’s Amit Shah vs Mamata in Bengal Again

A clash broke out between the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Howrah’s Domjur area late on Sunday, injuring 15 people, of which five have been hospitalised in serious condition. According to sources, the TMC workers allegedly attacked BJP supporters with “sharp weapons and fire arms” in Anandanagar area of Domjur. Some house were ransacked too and women allegedly manhandled, they added. Officials said that large police force and RAF have been deployed in the area. Search on for the miscreants.

After India-Pakistan Ceasefire, Villagers at LoC Count the Cost of a Bloody Yesterday

A cricket match is underway on a bright day on a rocky terrain overlooking the snow-clad Haji Peer Mountain Pass. The players are in their early adulthood. A batsman hits the ball hard, sending it downhill. A group of cheerful young people chases it, spreading their joy in the surroundings. It’s a rare sight and sound at Batgrah in the Pir Panjal Mountain Range in Haji Pir Sector along the Line of Control (LoC). This frontier village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district is not familiar with such scenes of laughter and enjoyment. Instead, it is accustomed to the shrill noise of mortar shells fired by Pakistan’s army from its bunkers camouflaged somewhere in mountains across the border.

Grammy Awards 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift Make History, Billie Eilish Wins Record of The Year

Trevor Noah opened the pandemic-altered 63rd annual Grammy Awards on an outdoor stage in front of a sparse crowd outside the Los Angeles Convention Center, with the Grammy’s usual home, the Staples Center, as a backdrop. Noah walked inside the Convention Center during his presentation, where the show’s performances, many of them pre-recorded, were broadcast from.

Bank Strike Today and Tomorrow: Here’s How Services May Be Hit

Banking operations across the country may suffer today and tomorrow as the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has called a nationwide strike to protest against the proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders. The strike comes about a month after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Union Budget, announced the privatisation of two public sector banks (PSBs) as part of the government’s disinvestment plan.